Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Climber Higher, Dollar Weaker
Ming Lam August 5, 2020 9:14 PM
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks ended again in positive territory, led by blue-chip stocks...
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks ended again in positive territory, led by blue-chip stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 373 points (+1.39%) to 27201, the S&P 500 gained 21 points (+0.64%) to 3327, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 28 points (+0.26%) 11125, a fresh record high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Market sentiment was held up by news on COVID-19 vaccine development and lawmakers working towards concluding a new economic relief package.
Consumer Durables & Apparel (+2.94%), Capital Goods (+2.46%)and Automobiles & Components (+2.4%) sectors performed the best. Airline stocks - American Airlines (AAL +9.5%), United Airlines (UAL +4.46%) and Delta Air Lines (DAL +3.12%) - were among the top gainers. Walt Disney (DIS +8.8%) rose after releasing 3Q results.
Regarding U.S. economic data, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) jobs report showed a gain of only 167,000 private jobs in July, well below an addition of 1.2 million jobs expected. The ISM Services Index increased to 58.1 in July (55.0 expected). Trade deficit narrowed to 50.7 billion dollars in June from 54.8 billion dollars in May.
Due later today is a report on Initial Jobless Claims (an increase to 1.4 million for the week ended August 1 expected).
European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.49%, Germany's DAX 30 climbed 0.47%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.90%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.14%.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield stepped up to 0.549% from 0.520% Tuesday.
Spot gold price showed no signs of fatigue after conquering the key level of $2,000 an ounce, advancing $18.00 to $2,038. Meanwhile, Spot Silver price jumped 3.6% to $26.94 an ounce.
Oil prices increased after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a surprise reduction of 7.4 million barrels in crude-oil stockpiles. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) gained 1.2% to $42.19 a barrel.
On the forex front, the U.S. dollar weakened further as general risk sentiment improved. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index lost the 93.00 level again.
EUR/USD rebounded for a second day rising 0.5% to 1.1863. Short positions on the euros should have been squeezed.
GBP/USD crossed above the 1.3100 level.
Official data showed that Retail Sales in the Eurozone grew 5.7% on month in June (+5.9% expected).
In Europe, July Markit Services PMI (final reading) for the Eurozone posted at 54.7 (vs 55.1 expected), Germany at 55.6 (vs 56.7 expected), France at 57.3 (vs 57.8 expected) and the U.K. at 56.5 (vs 56.6 expected).
USD/JPY remained under pressure closing at 105.60.
AUD/USD added 0.4% to 0.7191.
USD/CAD dipped below the key level of 1.3300 closing at 1.3266 extending its losing streak to a fourth session.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.