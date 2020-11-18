Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Sink Further Amid Lingering Pandemic
Ming Lam November 18, 2020 8:11 PM
Market sentiment is dampened by New York City's decision to close public school indefinitely...
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks gave up earlier gains to closed at session lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 344 points (-1.16%) to 29438, the S&P 500 dropped 41 points (-1.16%) to 3567, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 82 points (-0.69%) to 11894.
S&P 500 Index (Daily Chart) : Consolidating Recent Gains
Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Market sentiment was dampened by New York City's decision to close public school indefinitely in view of increasing coronavirus cases.
Energy (-2.88%), Utilities (-1.94%) and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (-1.79%) sectors performed the worst. Lowe's (LOW -8.21%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -7.25%), Phillips 66 (PSX -5.58%) and Valero Energy (VLO -5.36%) were top losers.
Approximately 90% (in line with the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 85% (88% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.
European stocks remained firm. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.44%, both Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.52%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.31%.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher to 0.880% from 0.872% Tuesday.
Spot gold declined $9 (-0.5%) to $1,870 an ounce.
U.S. WTI crude futures (December) added $0.21 (+0.51%) to $41.64 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar continued to lagged behind other major currencies. The ICE Dollar Index edged lower to 92.40 posting a five-session decline.
The Japanese yen kept receiving bids, as USD/JPY sank a further 0.34% to 103.84 extending its decline to a fifth session. Meanwhile, Japan's exports fell 0.2% on year in October (-4.5% expected) and imports shrank 13.3% (-8.8% expected).
USD/CHF closed flat at 0.9113.
GBP/USD rose 0.21% to 1.3273. U.K. official data showed that consumer prices grew 0.7% on year in October (+0.5% expected).
EUR/USD eased 0.08% to 1.1853 ending a four-day rally.
Commodity-related currencies were firm against the greenback. AUD/USD edged up to 0.7305, and USD/CAD declined 0.19% to 1.3080.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.