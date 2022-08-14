Australian FY22 earnings preview - CSL
Tony Sycamore August 14, 2022 10:24 PM
CSL Limited (CSL) is Australia's largest drugmaker, one of the world's largest biotech companies, a leader in flu treatments and plasma protein therapies, and a leading provider of in-licensed vaccines.
CSL Limited (CSL) is Australia's largest drugmaker, one of the world's largest biotech companies, a leader in flu treatments and plasma protein therapies, and a leading provider of in-licensed vaccines.
CSL is the third largest company in the ASX200 with an index weighting of ~6.9% and reports its Full Year numbers this Wednesday the 17th of August.
COVID-19 provided a headwind for CSL's supply chains and the collection of plasma, an essential raw material used to produce many of CSL's therapies, which account for almost half of CSL's sales. In the first 1H 2022, CSL reported a 5% fall in Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) to $1.76bn.
In December 2021, CSL announced it would acquire 100% of Vifor Pharma Ltd, a global speciality pharmaceutical company with leadership in renal disease and iron deficiency. After a delay to do with antitrust issues, the US$11.7bn deal received regulatory clearance and was recently completed.
While the deal will have no bearing on the company’s earnings for 2022 it will provide the company with a bigger footprint within the industry, a more diversified earnings stream and boost CSL’s earnings in 2023.
Along with strong demand for plasma products and a drop in the fees paid to plasma donors (boosted payment incentives no longer needed to attract donors as they were during COVID-19), the company ends this financial year in a strong position.
CSL’s earnings are heavily screwed to the first half of the year. Full Year NPAT is expected to be in the range of $2.15bn-$2.25bn.
CSL Daily Chart
The decline from the $342.75 high of February 2020 to the $240.10 low in February 2022 completed a correction and the CSL share price is eyeing trend channel resistance near $310/12 where profit taking/selling is likely to emerge.
Should the CSL share price break above the resistance at $310/12 and then above resistance at $320/21 it would likely open up a retest and break of the $342.75 high.
Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 15, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.