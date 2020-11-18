Bitcoin: All-Time Highs in Sight, This Time Without the Hype
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT November 18, 2020 11:26 AM
The stage is setting up for bitcoin to potentially break its record high...
In these unprecedented times, it’s oddly reassuring to see something …precedented… happening in global markets.
Defying hundreds of obituaries, bitcoin has risen from the ashes to approach record highs again, mirroring 2017 when countless millennials convinced their uncles to buy cryptoassets over the Thanksgiving table in advance of a blowoff top by Christmas. As the chart below shows, bitcoin’s price is notably higher than it was at this time three years ago…
Source: Bloomberg
…but public interest, as measured by mentions of bitcoin in media articles, is at a low ebb:
Source: Bloomberg
In other words, another big bull run could have far further to run if/when the public reaches the euphoric FOMO (“fear of missing out”) stage again.
The technical picture is can be summed up succinctly: Bitcoin is clearly overbought across most short- and medium-term timeframes, so a brief pullback/consolidation is likely soon, but the world’s oldest cryptocurrency has closed exactly three days above the current price near $18,000, so there’s little in the way of overhead resistance to prevent new all-time highs this year.
Looking at the “fundamentals” such as they are, the bitcoin network is as active as ever and substantially more secure than it was at this time three years ago. As the chart below shows, the nearly 1M active bitcoin addresses is on par with the last bubble’s peak, while the hashrate (a measure of the raw computing power securing the bitcoin network) has surged from roughly 10 Exohashes/second to about 130 Exohashes/second today:
Source: BitInfoCharts
Source: BitInfoCharts
Meanwhile, there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence of broader adoption, from purchases by legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones and large allocations from corporate treasuries like Microstrategy on the institutional side to surging purchases on the Cash app and new ways to buy through firms like PayPal on the retail side.
The confluence of a generally bullish technical picture, vastly improved fundamentals, and clear narratives around adoption, all while remaining generally “under the radar” for most investors, suggests that traders may continue to buy the cryptoasset on short-term dips for a potential move into record territory... and beyond. At this point, only a break back below previous-resistance-turned-support in the $12,000 area would call the medium-term bullish bias into question.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.