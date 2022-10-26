DAX tests key resistance ahead of key events
Fawad Razaqzada October 26, 2022 7:00 AM
German index has reached its highest level since mid-September after rebounding around 11% off its lows hit in early October.
In Europe, attention will turn to the European Central Bank interest rate decision on Thursday. Before discussing what this means for EU stocks and deliberate on other macro themes in greater detail, in my report due to be published shortly, lets quickly have a look at the chart of the DAX.
The German DAX has reached its highest level since mid-September after rebounding around 11% off its lows hit in early October. But, as you can see, the German index is now testing a major technical resistance area between 13100 and 13200:
This is where several technical factors come into play, including the bearish trend line that has been in place since the start of the year, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level against the August high, and the base of the breakdown in September.
Thus, there’s a good possibility that the recovery could unravel here, and the trigger could be the ECB, US tech earnings or concerns over the global economy.
I will discuss these topics briefly in my upcoming report. Stay tuned.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.