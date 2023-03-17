Earnings calendar: March 20 - 24

The US calendar remains subdued this week but the headline earnings to watch out for are due out from athleisure apparel maker Nike, video game retailer and meme stock favourite GameStop, and IT specialist and consultant Accenture.

China will also be in focus with results out from the owner of ecommerce giant Pinduoduo, gaming and digital entertainment behemoth Tencent and shopping platform Meituan.

In the UK, investors are waiting for updates out from DIY retailers Kingfisher and Wickes, review site Trustpilot, pollster YouGov, housebuilder Vistry Group, car seller Pendragon, gambling tech maker Playtech and pub chain Wetherspoons.

Monday March 20 Thursday March 23 Pinduoduo Q4 Accenture Q2 Foot Locker Q4 General Mills Q3 Computacenter FY Darden Restaurants Q3 Tuesday March 21 Energean FY Nike Q3 FactSet Q2 Tencent Music Q4 Playtech FY GameStop Q4 EnQuest FY Kingfisher FY Wickes FY Gamma Communications FY Friday March 24 Trustpilot FY Meituan Q4 YouGov H1 Smiths Group FY Wednesday March 22 JD Wetherspoon H1 Tencent Q4 Chewy Q4 Vistry Group FY Pendragon FY Essentra FY

Nike

Wall Street forecasts Nike will report a 5.8% year-on-year rise in revenue to $11.5 billion in the third quarter of its financial year. North America will remain the driver and double-digit sales growth here could install confidence that the brand is attracting consumers even if they are becoming more stringent with their spending, complimented by more tepid growth in Europe and the Middle East. China remains a key focus. Sales here will still be down as it has taken longer for the abandonment of Covid-19 restrictions to spur-on the economy, but markets expect revenue to start growing again in the current quarter. That could be vital to keeping its topline expanding considering markets anticipate a slowdown in growth in its other markets. China is where any surprises, good or bad, are most likely to come from, so commentary here will be influential on how investors receive the outlook. China is also a more profitable region for Nike compared to its other markets, so an improvement here could also help profitability. That would be welcomed considering earnings remain under pressure, with EPS expected to drop 38% to $0.54 this quarter thanks to tighter margins and a 16% lift in operating costs.

GameStop

Management continues to push ahead with their strategy to turn the video game retailer into a new digital behemoth, although progress remains slow. Wall Street forecasts net sales fell 3.5% in the fourth quarter to $2.18 billion. That will mark the third consecutive quarter of lower revenue, as resilient demand for its fast-growing collectibles struggles to offset the slowdown in demand for video games, consoles and other equipment. The loss per share is expected to come in at $0.15, which would be the narrowest on record in over a year-and-a-half. GameStop has been trying to reduce costs and any progress here would be embraced by the markets, especially as analysts think it will continue to lose money over the next three years! GameStop delivered a rare quarter of positive operating cashflow in the last quarter but don’t expect this to repeat, with analysts expecting it to burn through over $75 million this time around. GameStop had over $1 billion of cash and assets it could sell quickly if needed at the end of September and debt remains manageable.

Tencent

Analysts forecast revenue will edge up just 0.2% in the fourth quarter to RMB144.5 billion. While tepid, that will follow two consecutive quarters of falling sales and signals sales are now past the trough. The gaming market remains challenging, but markets are anticipating advertising sales to start growing again as businesses ramp-up activity now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. This will also be the focus on the outlook, although Tencent may choose to be cautious given the high level of uncertainty. Fintech and business services should benefit as the economy rebounds, although questions remain over the longer-term considering China has signalled it is only aiming to grow 5% this year as it strives for reliability and stability. That is the lowest target on record for over three decades. Tencent’s EPS is forecast to jump 25% from the year before to RMB3.18 this quarter as some easier comparatives start to kick in, and this should accelerate further in the coming quarters.

Meituan

Meituan is expected to report a 16.9% rise in revenue to RMB57.9 billion in the fourth quarter. Delivery services will have remained in demand as China remained in lockdown during the period, but it is unknown what sort of impact the reopening will have on demand in 2023. This is key as delivery, in turn, helps drive its commission segment that makes money by processing transactions for its partners and its Instashopping business. With restrictions easing, all the attention will be on the outlook as the economy reopens. Earnings continue to grow rapidly and are set to rise for a third consecutive quarter, with adjusted Ebitda pencilled-in at RMB2.49 billion and adjusted net income of RMB633.9 million. Staying profitable, which looks achievable even if sales come in much softer than expected, will be key. Still, it is worth noting that tougher comparatives will come into play in the current quarter, which will temper bottom-line growth.

Kingfisher

Kingfisher, the owner of DIY stores including B&Q, Screwfix and Brico Depot, was a winner during the pandemic as lockdowns encouraged people to spend more on improving their homes, but we have seen this unwind during the year to the end of January 2023, with analysts forecast a 1.9% drop in annual like-for-like sales and a 1.6% fall in revenue to £12.97 billion. Still, sales are around 10% to 11% above pre-pandemic levels even if demand is being tested by the squeeze on consumer spending even if demand for energy efficiency products such as insulation remains healthy as consumers struggle with high energy bills. Adjusted pretax profit is expected to plunge 22% to £741.7 million as it ramps-up its expansion and capital spending while grappling with the impact of inflation. Notably, we saw a marked acceleration in sales growth in the early stages of the fourth quarter, which investors hope will provide some momentum for the current financial year. But markets think that sales and earnings will continue to unwind in the new financial year, with profits expected to fall back to levels we saw before the pandemic hit as it prioritises maintaining the increased market share it won during lockdown over profitability. Cost control measures, including a reduction in inventory, could help improve the outlook. Notably, Kingfisher will set the tone for its peer Wickes ahead of its results out later in the week.

Wetherspoons

Wetherspoons continues to recover from the pandemic, even if challenging conditions are making it all the more difficult. We already know that Wetherspoons has been recovering at a faster pace than the wider market, which led to like-for-likes growing 13.1% in the first half, beating the 11.1% forecast. That could deliver a revenue beat, with analysts pencilling-in a 3.3% increase to £834 million. Like-for-likes are still down 2% from pre-pandemic levels so Wetherspoons will hope to fully recover soon. However, it will be coming up against tougher comparatives in the second half. Earnings continue to rebound, with adjusted operating profit seen jumping to £46.2 million from just £1.6 million the year before. Costs still remain high for hospitality, driven by food, labour and energy inflation and CEO Tim Martin has said he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ over the outlook. There are also tougher comps for the bottom-line looming, but profits are on the road to returning to pre-pandemic levels. Cashflow will be unusually strong in the first half and above profits because of an inflow from interest rate swaps.