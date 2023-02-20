Asian Indices:
- Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 5.8 points (0.08%) and currently trades at 7,352.60
- Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 7.74 points (0.03%) and currently trades at 27,521.46
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 167.35 points (0.81%) and currently trades at 20,887.16
- China's A50 Index has risen by 128.93 points (0.96%) and currently trades at 13,530.69
UK and Europe:
- UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 32 points (0.4%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 8,036.36
- Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 19 points (0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,293.92
- Germany's DAX futures are currently up 71 points (0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,553.00
US Futures:
- DJI futures are currently down -5 points (-0.01%)
- S&P 500 futures are currently down 0 points (0%)
- Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 9.75 points (0.08%)
- Trading volumes are expected to be lower after lunch due to the US and Canada having public holidays
- Geopolitical tensions were on the rise as North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off its east coast
- The PBOC kept their LPR (loan prime rate) unchanged at 3.65%
- The US dollar handed back most of its weekly gains on Friday ahead of the 3-day weekend, which saw a bullish hammer form on EUR/USD and gold daily charts
- There may be some mean reversion (against the US dollar) heading into Wednesday’s FOMC minutes
- A bullish engulfing week formed on copper futures, which suggests an important swing low has formed just below $4.00
- Oil prices and US stocks were lower on Friday as export prices rose 0.8% m/m – wel; above the -0.2% expected
- German producer prices are in focus at 07:00 GMT, although no top-tier economic data is scheduled for today
EUR/USD daily chart
On Friday the euro tried (but failed) to close below the ‘pandemic low’, instead closing the day with a bullish hammer candle. It also closed back above the 50-day EMA and has continued to hold above it during Asian trade. Given the fact the US is on a public holiday and data is light, we see the potential for range trading – which means bulls may be tempted to enter around the range lows and see if it can get back up to 1.800.
Economic events up next (Times in GMT)
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.