FTSE, Gilts and Pound remain in sharp focus after BoE intervention
Fawad Razaqzada September 29, 2022 5:30 AM
For UK assets to stabilise, the BoE needs to bring yields further lower by buying bonds at an “urgent pace,” and on “whatever scale” as it has promised.
Following the Bank of England’s intervention, UK assets remain firmly in focus. It looks like traders are using price action on the FTSE, pound and – more to the point – gilts as a guide when speculating on the wider financial markets. While the bigger macro risks – especially stagflation – are yet to dissipate, there’s a strong possibility of further central bank intervention in the short-term outlook. Consequently, bearish speculators have eased off the gas a little, and this is providing some relief for beaten-down asset prices.
That said, it is not all rosy in the markets. A day after the BoE took emergency action to calm turmoil in financial markets, this morning saw the FTSE nearly gave back all the gains made on Wednesday, with falls in excess of 1.5 percent. Other European indices were faring even worse, with the DAX for example down over 2%, underscoring investor worries about the health of the European economy.
However, at the time of writing in mid-morning London session, the UK index had come off its worst levels. It needs to break and hold above 7050 – the high from Wednesday – to encourage would-be bulls to step in. Otherwise, a drop to the low hit in March at 6762 could be the outcome.
But as mentioned, the focus remains firmly fixated on the bond markets, with investors keeping a close eye on long-dated UK yields. For UK assets to stabilise, the BoE needs to bring yields further lower by buying bonds at an “urgent pace,” and on “whatever scale” as it has promised. For traders, it is important to watch gilts closely, even if they don’t trade these markets.
The BoE saw the pound collapse as government borrowing costs surged, before taking action. This was all triggered by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last Friday. There’s no room for complacency. It must carry out its operations aggressively to convince the market. I fear that there might be more pain for investors, as the BoE’s efforts might not be enough to outweigh the ongoing macro risks facing investors. But at least, there’s some hope now.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.