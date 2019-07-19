FX Brief: Dollar Stages Relief Rally
Fawad Razaqzada July 19, 2019 8:41 AM
A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.
- As the US session begins, the USD is the strongest and EUR the weakest. With USD/JPY at resistance, could the greenback ease back from here or stage a more meaningful rally to close the week?
- The dollar has been on the rebound ever since a Fed spokesman last night came out to issue a statement that NY Fed President John Williams did not intend to suggest that the FOMC would be making a large interest rate cut at the FOMC’s upcoming meeting this month. Earlier, Mr Williams had sent the dollar lower after delivering a rather dovish speech.
- US stock index futures were holding near yesterday’s highs; silver was up for the fifth day; gold was in consolidation mode after breaking to a new 2019 high, and oil was coming off its highs after finding support on renewed tensions in the Middle East on the back of news that the US shot down an Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz.
- FOMC members Bullard (16:05 BST) and Rosengren (21:30) will be speaking later on today.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.