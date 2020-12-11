GBPUSD fails to break key resistance
1.3535 area remains on the radar for a breakout: Chart
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the JPY. On the US economic data front, the Producer Price Index Final Demand rose 0.1% on month in November (as expected), compared to +0.3% in October. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index unexpectedly jumped to 81.4 on month in the December preliminary reading (76.0 expected), from 76.9 in the November final reading.
On Monday, Empire Manufacturing for December is expected to rise to 6.9 on month, from 6.3 in November. Finally, Industrial Production for November is expected to increase 0.3% on month, compared to +1.1% in October.
The Euro was mixed against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of November Consumer Price Index at -0.8% on month, vs +0.1% in October.
The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the JPY.
In regards to FOREX performance among the major pairs, the GBP/USD struggled to break above key resistance at the 1.3535 level. The pair closed down 205 pips on the week. If the pair can't maintain above 1.308 support we may see further declines towards 1.2765 and 1.251 in extension.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
