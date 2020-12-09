Ocado to target 2400p after Q4 trading statement?
Fiona Cincotta December 9, 2020 8:27 AM
Ocado has undeniably be a standout winner from the covid crisis which accelerated a trend to online shopping. Q4 trading update is keenly awaited as shares trade +82% YTD.
Ocado is due to release a Q4 trading update on Thursday 10th December.
When the update is released, attention will be firmly on how the tie up with Marks & Spencer is going. The joint venture has now completed three months and expectations are running high. Kantar data earlier in the week pointed to 38.3% growth over the last 12 week period compared to last year. The group forecasts a full year boost to revenue of $30 million by the end of 2021, in addition to a small hit to earnings.
The trading statement could also provide additional insight into the technology side of the business. Ocado sells its unique warehouse technology to other international supermarket groups which has helped Ocado up its earnings expectation to £60 million FY up from £40 million just a few months ago. Since then it has also agreed to buy US Kindred Systems an AI systems developer for picking and packing and Haddington Dynamics a robotic arm maker as it continues to focus on advancing its tech systems.
Chart thoughts
Ocado’s share price is currently trading around 2200p, after having eased back from 2900p a 12 month high reached at the end of September. The stock trades below its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart. Additionally, the 50 sma has crossed below the 100 sma painting a bearish signal.
However, horizontal support at 2140p has proved to be strong across November with the price rebounding from here late last month. Should this level hold then we would look for a move above 2400 (100 sma) to negate the near-term bearish bias and signal a move higher toward 2650 (Nov high).
On the flip side a break-through 2140 could see the 200 sma being tested at 2046, which could signal the start of a more pronounced sell off.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.