Stocks off lows after dollar, yields collapsed
Fawad Razaqzada March 10, 2023 11:00 AM
When bond markets move, investors in other markets always take notice
- Yields in Lehman-style collapse as SVB rocks financial sector
- NFP mixed bag; CPI next key focus area
- Dilemma for Powell
Risk OFF but markets off lows
At the time of writing, the markets were recovering on bargain hunting, but remained to be seen whether the rebound would hold followed the big risk off remained observed earlier in the day.
Earlier, the short-term bounce we saw post NFP in index futures were wiped off fairly quickly and the selling continued once cash markets opened. The S&P financial index plunged. The risk-off sentiment deepened today as SVB trading was suspended after a 60%-plus drop in its shares, following news that the attempt by the bank to raise capital failed. Other small US lenders also saw their share plummet – especially after Janet Yellen said the US Treasury was monitoring a “few banks” in aftermath of SVB’s chaos. In response, investors piled into safe haven assets – government bonds, gold and yen. FX investors rushed into gold, yen and Swiss franc, while risk-sensitive commodity dollars were sold against the likes of the euro and pound, which also managed to recover strongly as the dollar sold off.
Yields in Lehman-style collapse
When bond markets move, investors in other markets always take notice. The 2-year Treasury yield fell about 45bps from yesterday's highs to record its biggest 2-day decline since September 200 – the year when Lehman collapsed. The collapse in yields is mainly a reflection of investor concerns about the US financial sector.
Dilemma for Powell
The big rally in government bonds is a reflection of investors concerned about another Lehman-style collapse in the financial sector. So, it is a tough task for Jerome Powell. The dilemma is that if he opts for more hikes, there is a risk that some regional banks might collapse, while not doing anything could exacerbate inflationary pressures again. Judging by market reaction today, the market feels like whatever they do, the economy is going to take a hit regardless.
SVB root cause behind sell-off
Concerns grew over the health of the US banking system this week after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) saw its shares plunge as it announced plans to shore up its finances, while Silvergate Capital collapsed amid the crypto turmoil. Shares in global financial companies fell on fears of contagion.
NFP mixed bag; CPI next key focus area
There is a risk that if the Fed continues its rate hikes, more problems might surface as people struggle to pay debt amid high interest rates. Those concerns may intensify if Fed opts for a 50 basis-point rate hike this month. And that could be determined by the outcome of next week’s CPI release, after today’s publication of the nonfarm payrolls report triggered a mixed reaction.
The big takeaway from the jobs report was that the headline NFP beat expectations for 10th consecutive month, but wages grew less than expected and the unemployment rate climbed. It was a mixed report overall, but FX markets sold the dollar and the initial bounce we saw in index futures. Bond markets signaled risk-off. Yields dropped as investors piled into government debt. This was always going to happen because of the extreme levels they had push yields to.
Markets will focus on CPI next week to decide whether the FOMC will opt for 25 or 50 bps rate hike on March 22.
For now, risk is off the menu – and indices could drop further especially as several technical support levels have started to breakdown, thereby leading to more and more technical selling.
-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst
Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.