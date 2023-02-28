Two Trades to Watch: EUR/GBP, USD/CAD
Fiona Cincotta February 28, 2023 3:27 AM
EUR/GBP digests the post-Brexit deal agreed & looks to Spanish & French inflation. USD/CAD rises ahead of US consumer confidence & Canada GDP.
EUR/GBP falls after post-Brexit deal agreed & with inflation in focus
- GBP supported by NI Brexit trade deal
- EUR could rise on hot France, Spain inflation
- EUR/GBP breaks unconvincingly below rising channel
EUR/GBP is falling, extending losses from the previous session after a post-Brexit trades deal was agreed upon and as investors look ahead to the release of French and Spanish inflation data.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunk announced yesterday that a deal had been agreed upon with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. The deal hopes to resolve tensions caused by the Northern Ireland protocol, one of the most content parts of the Brexit deal.
The deal, which must now be agreed upon by the UK parliament, could pave the way for improved relations between the UK and Brussels. The removal of uncertainty is expected to improve business confidence and investment, helping growth, which has been pressurized since the Brexit deal in 2016.
There it's no high-impacting UK economic data today however, investors will be looking at speeches from BoE policymakers, including Huw Pill, Catherine Man, and John Cunliffe.
Meanwhile, the euro is finding some support from hawkish ECB comments from Philip Lane, who said that the case for a 50 basis point rate hike in March remains solid. His comments come after eurozone core inflation unexpectedly rise last week.
Today inflation data from Spain and France is expected. While Spain is set to see inflation cool, France’s CPI is expected to rise to 6.1% YoY, up from 6%.
Where next for EUR/GBP?
EURGBP has fallen out of the rising channel dating back to early October. However, the long lower wick means that the breakout looks unconvincing.
Sellers will need to take out today’s low of 0.8780 to extend the bearish trend towards 0.8750 the 100 sma.
Meanwhile, buyers will look for a rise above 0.88 back into the rising channel and towards the 50 sma at 0.8835. A rise above here brings 0.89 into focus, the January high.
USD/CAD rises ahead of US consumer confidence & Canada GDP
- CAD GDP to stall at 0% MoM December
- US consumer confidence to rise again to 108.5
- USD/CAD heads towards 1.36
USD/CAD is rising, reversing losses from yesterday as investors look ahead to the economic calendar and despite oil prices pushing higher.
While oil is advancing on hopes of a solid economic recovery in China, the loonie isn’t tracking the price higher.
Instead, CAD looks towards GDP data which is expected to show that the economy stalled in December at GDP 0%.
Meanwhile, the USD is rising across the board as investors price in a more hawkish Federal Reserve, with rates rising higher for longer. Bets are rising that the Fed could lift rates to a peak of 6%.
Today attention will be on YS consumer confidence data which is expected to rise again in February to 108.5, up from 107.1. Stronger than forecast consumer confidence could lift the USD higher.
The US house price index and goods trade balance is also due.
Where next for USD/CAD?
USD/CAD is extending its breakout from the falling channel, rising above the 50 & 100 sma. Buyers will look for a rise above 1.3665, the February high, and to extend the bullish trend towards 1.3685 the 2023 high.
Sellers could look for a break below 1.35 the 100 sma to expose the 50 sma at 1.3470. A break below 1.3440 is needed to create a lower low.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.