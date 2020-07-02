The S&P 500 Futures are gaining some ground ahead of a long Independence Day weekend.Due later today the U.S. Labor Department will releasreport and initial jobless claims in the week ended June 27. U.S.The Commerce Department will report May trade balance, factory orders and final readings of durable goods orders.European indices are on the upside. On the statistical front, in thein May compared to 7.3% in April and 7.7% expected. On the other hand, producer prices fell by 0.6% in May after a fall of 2.0% in April. Economists expected a 0.4% decline.except the Japanese Nikkei which only added 0.11% while China Mainland CSI 300 bounced 2.07%, Australian ASX 200 added 1.66% and Hong Kong HSI soared 2.85%as U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 7.2M barrels from the previous week to 533.5M barrels for week ended June 26.as risk appetite grows on positive coronavirus vaccine news.Gold rose 3.05 dollars (+0.17%) to 1773.14 dollars.EUR/USD rose 34pips to 1.1285 while GBP/USD gained 33pips to 1.2508.

Facebook (FB): according to The Information, Mark Zuckerberg, company's CEO, expects advertisers that currently boycott the social network to be back on the platform "soon enough".



Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, and the FAA "completed the certification flight tests on the Boeing 737 MAX." The FAA "will lift the grounding order only after its safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards."



Amazon.com's (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, price target was increased to 3,400 dollars from 2,900 dollars at Independent Research.



Tesla's (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, price target was raised to 1,250 dollars from 1,000 dollars at Wedbush.

