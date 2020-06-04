040620 US Pre Open

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 4, 2020 8:36 AM
3 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures are facing a slight consolidation after they extended their winning streak to a fourth session yesterday. Investors were encouraged by better-than-expected private jobs data and signs of abating social unrest.

On the statistic front, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 30 were 1.877 million vs 1.833 million expected. Trade balance deficit was 49.4 billion dollars in April, as anticipated. 

European indices are consolidating. The ECB kept its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.000%, as expected. The envelope for the pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) will be increased by 600 billion euros to a total of 1,350 billion euros. The horizon for net purchases under the PEPP will be extended to at least the end of June 2021. Research firm Markit has published U.K. Construction PMI for May was released at 28.9 (vs 29.4 expected). The European Commission has posted April retail sales at -11.7% (vs -15.0% on month expected).

Asian indices closed in the green except the Chinese CSI. The U.S. government said it will block Chinese airlines from flying into the country in response to China's decision to ban U.S. air carriers. This morning, official data showed that Australia's retail sales dropped 17.7% on month in April (-17.9% expected), while trade surplus totaled 8.8 billion Australian dollars (7.5 billion Australian dollars expected).

WTI Crude Oil Futures are under pressure despite reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend an output cut deal through July.

Gold rebounded after its biggest daily decline in a month. The euro bounced after the ECB raised its PEEP size more than expected. 

Gold rose 7.09 dollars (+0.42%) to 1706.76 dollars. The EUR/USD gained 9pips to 1.1242.

US Equity Snapshot


Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, might be in talks to buy a two billion dollars stake in Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel, according to Reuters.

Charles Schwab (SCHW), the investment brokerage group, may have received DOJ approval for TD Ameritrade deal, according to CNBC.

Costco Wholesale (COST), an operator of a chain of warehouse stores, reported May net sales up 7.5% to 12.55 billion dollars.

Tiffany (TIF): "the Board of Directors of LVMH notably focused its attention on the development of the pandemic and its potential impact on the results and perspectives of Tiffany & Co with respect to the agreement that links the two groups. Considering the recent market rumors, LVMH confirms that it is not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market."

Goldman Sachs (GS) was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank while Wells Fargo (WFC) was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at the same research firm.

JM Smucker (SJM), a packaged food company, released fourth quarter adjusted EPS up to 2.57 dollars from 2.08 dollars a year earlier, on sales up to 2.09 billion dollars from 1.90 billion dollars a year ago. Both figures beat estimates. The company expects 2021 adjusted EPS of 7.90-8.30 dollars, below forecasts.

Ciena (CIEN), the networking systems, services and software company, unveiled second quarter adjusted EPS up to 0.76 dollar from 0.48 dollar a year earlier, on sales up 3.4% to 894.1 million dollars. Both figures beat estimates.

Navistar International (NAV), the trucks and buses maker, posted second quarter LPS of 0.38 dollar, slightly beating consensus, vs a LPS of 0.48 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 36% to 1.93 billion dollars, above consensus.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 3, 2023 12:52 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 3, 2023 07:14 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.