after they extended their winning streak to a fourth session yesterday.On the statistic front,for the week ended May 30 were 1.877 million vs 1.833 million expected.deficit was 49.4 billion dollars in April, as anticipated.European indices are consolidating. TheThe horizon for net purchases under the PEPP will be extended to at least the end of June 2021. Research firm Markit has published U.K. Construction PMI for May was released at 28.9 (vs 29.4 expected). The European Commission has posted April retail sales at -11.7% (vs -15.0% on month expected).Asian indices closed in the green except the Chinese CSI.This morning, official data showed that Australia's retail sales dropped 17.7% on month in April (-17.9% expected), while trade surplus totaled 8.8 billion Australian dollars (7.5 billion Australian dollars expected).despite reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend an output cut deal through July.Gold rose 7.09 dollars (+0.42%) to 1706.76 dollars. The EUR/USD gained 9pips to 1.1242.

Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, might be in talks to buy a two billion dollars stake in Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel, according to Reuters.



Charles Schwab (SCHW), the investment brokerage group, may have received DOJ approval for TD Ameritrade deal, according to CNBC.



Costco Wholesale (COST), an operator of a chain of warehouse stores, reported May net sales up 7.5% to 12.55 billion dollars.



Tiffany (TIF): "the Board of Directors of LVMH notably focused its attention on the development of the pandemic and its potential impact on the results and perspectives of Tiffany & Co with respect to the agreement that links the two groups. Considering the recent market rumors, LVMH confirms that it is not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market."



Goldman Sachs (GS) was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank while Wells Fargo (WFC) was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at the same research firm.



JM Smucker (SJM), a packaged food company, released fourth quarter adjusted EPS up to 2.57 dollars from 2.08 dollars a year earlier, on sales up to 2.09 billion dollars from 1.90 billion dollars a year ago. Both figures beat estimates. The company expects 2021 adjusted EPS of 7.90-8.30 dollars, below forecasts.



Ciena (CIEN), the networking systems, services and software company, unveiled second quarter adjusted EPS up to 0.76 dollar from 0.48 dollar a year earlier, on sales up 3.4% to 894.1 million dollars. Both figures beat estimates.



Navistar International (NAV), the trucks and buses maker, posted second quarter LPS of 0.38 dollar, slightly beating consensus, vs a LPS of 0.48 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 36% to 1.93 billion dollars, above consensus.

