09 11 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 9, 2020 8:03 AM
4 views
Graph showing a slow uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures accelerated up sharply as Pfizer has announced its Phase 3 trial showed its experimental vaccine found to be over 90% effective in preventing Covid-19. Nasdaq 100 underperforms S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial. Joe Biden was declared President elected over the weekend. However, President Trump didn't concede the election.

No major economic data are expected in North America today.

European indices are on a strongly bullish mood after Pfizer's announcement. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted September trade balance at 20.8 billion euros (vs 16 billion euros surplus expected). Europe Sentix Investor Confidence for November was released at -10, vs -15 expected and -8.3 in October. Bank of France Industrial Sentiment for October was published at 97, vs 90 expected.

Asian indices closed on a strong up move. In Japan, November Tankan Index was released at -13, above -28 expected.

WTI Crude Oil is posting a rebound. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. rose to 300 as of November 6 from 296 in the prior week.


US indices closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq (+0.04%) closing up, while the Dow Jones (-0.24%) and S&P 500 (-0.03%) closed down. Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.38%), Telecommunication Services (+0.88%) and Food & Staples Retailing (+0.79%) sectors were the best performers on the day, while Energy (-2.14%), Banks (-1.78%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (-1.38%) sectors were the worst performers.


Approximately 75% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 68% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index dropped 2.73pts (-9.9%) to 24.85, while Gold rose $2.99 (+0.15%) to $1952.65, and WTI Crude Oil fell $1.38 (-3.56%) to $37.41 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls fell to 638K on month in October (580K expected), from a revised 672K in September. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 6.9% on month in October (7.6% expected), from 7.9% in September. Finally, Wholesale Inventories rose 0.4% on month in the September final reading (-0.1% expected), from -0.1% in the September preliminary reading.


Gold loses ground while the U.S dollar edges higher on Biden's win, rallying equity markets.

Gold fell 33.7 dollars (-1.73%) to 1917.65 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.13pt to 92.354

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNtech said their "vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

McDonald's (MCD), the global fast-food restaurant chain, jumps premarket as third quarter earnings beat estimates. 

Apple (AAPL), a tech giant, suspended iPhone maker Pegatron following labour abuses in China.  Separately, Apple is considering acquiring American podcast network Wondery for 300-400 million dollars, reported Bloomberg.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A), an investment company, announced third quarter net income jumped 82% on year to 30.14 billion dollars while operating income dropped 30% to 5.48 billion dollars.

Biogen (BIIB), a pharmaceutical company, might dive after a FDA advisory panel voted against the company's Alzheimer's experimental treatment. 

Peloton Interactive (PTON)'s, the interactive fitness platform, price target was raised to 160 dollars from 120 dollars at Bernstein.

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 08:59 AM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 21, 2023 12:15 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 12:28 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.