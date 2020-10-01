10 01 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 1, 2020 3:11 AM
1 views
trading floor
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks remained under pressure. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged down 0.11%, Germany's DAX 30 declined 0.51%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.59%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.53%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
49% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
42% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 43% Tuesday (below the 20D moving average).
55% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 54% Tuesday (below the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.84pt to 26.06, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
utilities, technology, industrial goods & services

Europe worst 3 sectors
banks, energy, insurance


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 2bps to -0.55% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -18bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR 08:50: Sep Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 49.8
GE 08:55: Sep Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 52.2
EC 09:00: Sep Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 51.7
UK 09:30: Sep Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 55.2
EC 10:00: Aug Unemployment Rate, exp.: 7.9%
EC 10:00: Aug PPI MoM, exp.: 0.6%
EC 10:00: Aug PPI YoY, exp.: -3.3%
FR 10:00: 10-Year OAT auction, exp.: -0.19%
FR 10:00: Sep New Car Registrations YoY, exp.: -19.8%
EC 16:45: ECB Lane speech


MORNING TRADING
Both China and Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday. In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange announced that all stock trading for Thursday's session was halted due to a technical glitch. In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD advanced further to 1.1743 and GBP/USD charged higher to 1.2937. USD/JPY was steady at 105.45. The Bank of Japan Tankan Large Manufacturers Index posted -27 for the third quarter (-24 expected) and the Outlook Index was -17 (-16 expected). AUD/USD was higher at 0.7177. The Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index decline to 46.7 in September from 49.3 in August.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,891 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Smith & Nephew, a medical technology business, said it expects 3Q underlying revenue to decline about 4% on year. The Company added: "All three franchises showed significant recovery following an overall underlying revenue decline of -29.3% for the second quarter. The improvement was strongest in our Orthopaedics franchise, as global levels of elective surgery continued to recover."

From a chartist point of view, the stock is bouncing back above the key support at 1435p (this threshold is present thanks to the basis of the April 7th bullish gap). In addition, the Relative Strength Index is holding above the horizontal support at 34.5%. Above 1435p, look for the horizontal resistance at 1590.5p and the previous top of June at 1742.5p.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

#FRANCE#
Worldline, a France-based payment and transaction services firm, announced that the European Commission has granted conditional approval to its planned 7.8-billion-euro acquisition of rival Ingenico Group.


#ITALY#
STMicroelectronics, a semiconductor company, said it expects 3Q net revenues to increased 27.8% on quarter to 2.67 billion dollars, higher than its previous forecast of 2.45 billion dollars.


#SWITZERLAND#
Novartis, a global drug maker, reported that in a Phase 3 trial for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1 continued to experience significant therapeutic benefit,


#SWEDEN#
Hennes & Mauritz, a Sweden-based fashion retailer, reported that 3Q net income fell to 1.75 billion Swedish krona from 3.86 billion Swedish krona in the prior-year period on net sales of 50.87 billion Swedish krona, down 18.7% on year. The Company said: "Sales were affected by the Covid-19 situation. At the beginning of the quarter approximately 900 of the groups more than 5,000 stores were temporarily closed."


EX-DIVIDEND
BAT:52.6p, Ericsson: SEK0.75, Smith & Nephew (SN/): $0.144, Volkswagen: E4.86
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
Today 11:14 PM
Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Today 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Today 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Today 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Today 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Today 10:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
By:
David Scutt
October 9, 2023 01:26 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 9, 2023 01:02 AM
      Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 3, 2023 11:10 PM
        Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 3, 2023 05:21 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.