INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks closed substantially higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 jumped 3.98%, Germany's DAX surged 4.94%, France's CAC 40 soared 7.57%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 4.67%.
EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
77% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
81% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 64% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
76% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 59% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.75pt to 23.86, a new 52w high.
SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Media, Construction, Travel & Leisure, Industrial
3mths relative low: Telecom., Healthcare
Europe Best 3 sectors
banks, energy, insurance
Europe worst 3 sectors
health care, technology, utilities
INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.62% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 6bps to -22bps (below its 20D MA).
ECONOMIC DATA
FR 07:30: Q3 Unemployment Rate, exp.: 7.1%
UK 08:00: Aug Employment chg, exp.: -153K
UK 08:00: Oct Claimant Count chg, exp.: 28K
UK 08:00: Sep Average Earnings excl. Bonus, exp.: 0.8%
UK 08:00: Sep Average Earnings incl. Bonus, exp.: 0%
UK 08:00: Sep Unemployment Rate, exp.: 4.5%
FR 08:45: Sep Industrial Production MoM, exp.: 1.3%
EC 11:00: Nov ZEW Economic Sentiment Idx, exp.: 52.3
GE 11:00: Nov ZEW Economic Sentiment Idx, exp.: 56.1
GE 11:00: Nov ZEW Current Conditions, exp.: -59.5
MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD rebounded to 1.1830 and GBP/USD climbed to 1.3185. USD/JPY retreated to 104.85. AUD/USD eased to 0.7277. This morning, official data showed that China's CPI grew 0.5% on year in October (+0.8% expected) while PPI dropped 2.1% (-1.9% expected).
Spot gold bounced to $1,878 an ounce.
#UK - IRELAND#
Land Securities, a commercial property group, posted 1H adjusted EPS declined 49.0% on year to 15.5p and revenue profit dropped 48.9% to 115 million pounds. EPRA net tangible assets per share was down 9.5% to 1,079p. The company proposed a dividend of 12.0p per share, down from 23.2p per share.
DCC, a sales and marketing services group, reported that 1H adjusted EPS grew 7.0% on year to 117.9p and adjusted operating profit rose 8.3% to 176 million pounds on revenue of 5.93 billion pounds, down 18.9%. The company proposed an interim dividend of 51.95p per share, up from 49.48p per share in the prior-year period.
#GERMANY#
Adidas, a sports apparel manufacturer, announced that 3Q net income dropped 15.5% on year to 546 million euros while operating profit slid 11.6% to 794 million euros on net sales of 5.96 billion euros, down 7.0% (-3.0% in currency-neutral terms). Regarding outlook, the company stated: "Overall, the company’s top line is predicted to develop similarly in Q4 as it did in Q3, implying a low- to mid-single-digit currency-neutral revenue decline. (...) Consequently, operating profit is anticipated to be between E100 million and E200 million."
Deutsche Post, a postal service and international courier service company, reported that 3Q net income rose 51.7% on year to 851 million euros and EBIT climbed 46.2% to 1.38 billion euros on revenue of 16.24 billion euros, up 4.4%.
Henkel, a chemical and consumer goods company, posted preliminary 3Q organic revenue grew 3.9% on year while it was down 2.1% in the 9-month period. Regarding full-year outlook, the company said: "Henkel expects organic sales growth of between -1.0 and -2.0 percent at Group level in fiscal 2020. (...) Adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS) at constant exchange rates are expected to decline in the range between -18 and -22 percent."
ThyssenKrupp, an industrial engineering conglomerate, is in discussions with the German government regarding an aid package for its 5 billion euros steel business, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
From a technical point of view, the stock remains under pressure, capped by a declining trend line since September 2018. Below the horizontal resistance at 8E, a push towards the previous all-time low of March 2020 at 3.2E and 1.5E in extension is expected.
#BENELUX#
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, a commercial real estate company, said the 3.5 billion euros proposed capital increase did not gather the required two-third majority vote and the board "will have to review all possible alternatives to rapidly strengthen the Group's financial structure".
Yesterday, European stocks closed substantially higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 jumped 3.98%, Germany's DAX surged 4.94%, France's CAC 40 soared 7.57%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 4.67%.
EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
77% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
81% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 64% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
76% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 59% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.75pt to 23.86, a new 52w high.
SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Media, Construction, Travel & Leisure, Industrial
3mths relative low: Telecom., Healthcare
Europe Best 3 sectors
banks, energy, insurance
Europe worst 3 sectors
health care, technology, utilities
INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.62% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 6bps to -22bps (below its 20D MA).
ECONOMIC DATA
FR 07:30: Q3 Unemployment Rate, exp.: 7.1%
UK 08:00: Aug Employment chg, exp.: -153K
UK 08:00: Oct Claimant Count chg, exp.: 28K
UK 08:00: Sep Average Earnings excl. Bonus, exp.: 0.8%
UK 08:00: Sep Average Earnings incl. Bonus, exp.: 0%
UK 08:00: Sep Unemployment Rate, exp.: 4.5%
FR 08:45: Sep Industrial Production MoM, exp.: 1.3%
EC 11:00: Nov ZEW Economic Sentiment Idx, exp.: 52.3
GE 11:00: Nov ZEW Economic Sentiment Idx, exp.: 56.1
GE 11:00: Nov ZEW Current Conditions, exp.: -59.5
MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD rebounded to 1.1830 and GBP/USD climbed to 1.3185. USD/JPY retreated to 104.85. AUD/USD eased to 0.7277. This morning, official data showed that China's CPI grew 0.5% on year in October (+0.8% expected) while PPI dropped 2.1% (-1.9% expected).
Spot gold bounced to $1,878 an ounce.
#UK - IRELAND#
Land Securities, a commercial property group, posted 1H adjusted EPS declined 49.0% on year to 15.5p and revenue profit dropped 48.9% to 115 million pounds. EPRA net tangible assets per share was down 9.5% to 1,079p. The company proposed a dividend of 12.0p per share, down from 23.2p per share.
DCC, a sales and marketing services group, reported that 1H adjusted EPS grew 7.0% on year to 117.9p and adjusted operating profit rose 8.3% to 176 million pounds on revenue of 5.93 billion pounds, down 18.9%. The company proposed an interim dividend of 51.95p per share, up from 49.48p per share in the prior-year period.
#GERMANY#
Adidas, a sports apparel manufacturer, announced that 3Q net income dropped 15.5% on year to 546 million euros while operating profit slid 11.6% to 794 million euros on net sales of 5.96 billion euros, down 7.0% (-3.0% in currency-neutral terms). Regarding outlook, the company stated: "Overall, the company’s top line is predicted to develop similarly in Q4 as it did in Q3, implying a low- to mid-single-digit currency-neutral revenue decline. (...) Consequently, operating profit is anticipated to be between E100 million and E200 million."
Deutsche Post, a postal service and international courier service company, reported that 3Q net income rose 51.7% on year to 851 million euros and EBIT climbed 46.2% to 1.38 billion euros on revenue of 16.24 billion euros, up 4.4%.
Henkel, a chemical and consumer goods company, posted preliminary 3Q organic revenue grew 3.9% on year while it was down 2.1% in the 9-month period. Regarding full-year outlook, the company said: "Henkel expects organic sales growth of between -1.0 and -2.0 percent at Group level in fiscal 2020. (...) Adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS) at constant exchange rates are expected to decline in the range between -18 and -22 percent."
ThyssenKrupp, an industrial engineering conglomerate, is in discussions with the German government regarding an aid package for its 5 billion euros steel business, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
From a technical point of view, the stock remains under pressure, capped by a declining trend line since September 2018. Below the horizontal resistance at 8E, a push towards the previous all-time low of March 2020 at 3.2E and 1.5E in extension is expected.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
#BENELUX#
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, a commercial real estate company, said the 3.5 billion euros proposed capital increase did not gather the required two-third majority vote and the board "will have to review all possible alternatives to rapidly strengthen the Group's financial structure".
Latest market news
Today 03:30 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
Yesterday 07:30 AM
August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
August 7, 2023 11:15 PM