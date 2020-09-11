11 09 US PRE OPEN

September 11, 2020 7:51 AM
The S&P 500 Futures are posting a tentative rebound after they closed lower yesterday and wiped out most of the gains in the prior session.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release August CPI (+1.2% on year expected).

European indices are mixed. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of August CPI at 0.0% on year, as expected. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported July GDP at +6.6% (vs +6.7% on month expected), industrial production at +5.2% (vs +4.1% on month expected) and trade balance at 1.1 billion pounds surplus (vs 3.0 billion pounds surplus expected).

Asian indices closed in the green except the Australian ASX.

WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the downside. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude oil inventories rose 2.03 million barrels in the week ending September 4 (-1.96 million barrels expected) to 500.4 million barrels. U.S. crude oil inventories are about 14% above the five year average for this time of year. Besides, the U.S. crude oil production bounced 0.3 million barrels per day to 10.0 million barrels per day.

Gold declined 0.26$ (-0.01%) to 1945.84 but stands above 1900.

GBP/USD fell 25pips to 1.2780 as the European Commission called on the British government to withdraw its plan to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland protocol by the end of the month.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Oracle (ORCL), an information technology and software company, released first quarter adjusted EPS of 0.93 dollar, beating the estimate, up from 0.81 dollar last year on adjusted revenue of 9.4 billion dollars, above the forecast, up from 9.2 billion dollars a year earlier.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Peloton (PTON), the interactive fitness platform, disclosed fourth quarter EPS of 0.27 dollar, exceeding the consensus, up from an LPS of 1.88 dollar a year ago on revenue of 607.1 million dollars, better than expected, up from 223.3 million dollars last year.

