The S&P 500 Futures are under pressure after they held up at recent highs yesterday. The treasury yields rose again - 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 0.716% - after, raising fears that debt market may not absorb additional debt easily.Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will release(+2.1% on month expected) and June business inventories (-1.1% on month expected). The Federal Reserve will(+3.0% on month expected) and capacity utilization (70.3% expected). TheIndex for August (72.0 expected).. The(vs -3.6% in 1Q) and June trade balance at 17.1 billion euros surplus (vs 14.5 billion euros surplus expected). France's INSEE has posted final readings of July CPI at +0.8% on year, as expected.except the Hong Kong HSI. Earlier today, official data showed that China's industrial production grew 4.8% on year in July (+5.1% expected) while retail sales dropped 1.1% (+0.1% expected).WTI Crude Oil futures are turning down after the Internationalto 91.1 million barrels per day, reflecting, close to its first weekly decline after posting record highs.Gold fell 7.32 dollars (-0.37%) to 1946.39 dollars.AUD/USD fell 3pips to 0.7146. The pair consolidates on bad China data after a seven-week winning streak.(AMAT), the global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor industry, reported third quarter adjusted EPS up to 1.06 dollar from 0.74 dollar a year earlier on sales up to 4.39 billion dollars from 3.6 billion dollars a year ago. Those figures beat estimates.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital(TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, was upgraded to "equal-weight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.(QGEN), a biotech company specialized in applications in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, was raised to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.