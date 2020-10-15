after they sank further yesterday. Pessimistic sentiment grew after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated thatLater today, the U.S. Labor Department will releasein the week ending October 10 (0.82 million expected) and September(+0.3% on month expected). The New York Federal Reserve will publish October(14.0 expected). The Philadelphia Federal Reserve will report itsfor October (14.3 expected).European indices are on the downside.at +0.0% (vs +0.1% on year expected).. The Australian economy shed 29,500 jobs in September (-40,000 jobs expected) and jobless rate edged up to 6.9% (7.0% expected) from 6.8% in August.WTI Crude Oil futures are bullish.. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil inventories dropped 5.4M barrels in the week ending October 9. Later today, the EIA will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.while theon fading U.S stimulus hopes.Gold fell 7.73 dollars (-0.41%) to 1893.79 dollars.The dollar index rose 0.31pt to 93.689.(MS), the banking group,posted third quarter net sales up 16% to 11.66 billion dollars, above estimates. Adjusted EPS increased to 1.59 dollar from 1.21 dollar.



(WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, is surging before hours after posting fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 1.02 dollar, above estimates, vs 1.43 dollar a year earlier. Sales increased 2.3% to 34.75 billion dollars, beating expectations. Regarding current fiscal year, the company expects strong second half adjusted EPS growth.(UAL), the transportation company, reported third quarter adjusted LPS of 8.16 dollars, worse than anticipated, down from an EPS of 4.07 dollars a year ago, on revenue of 2.5 billion dollars, as expected, down from 11.4 billion dollars a year earlier.(AA), one of the largest American aluminum producers, dived after hours after saying it "expects flat sequential quarterly results in the Bauxite segment" in the fourth quarter. Separately, the company reported third quarter earnings that beat estimates.(REGN), a biotech, "announced that the U.S. FDA approved Inmazeb for the treatment of infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus".(ROKU), the video streaming platform, was downgraded to "sector weight" from "overweight" at KeyBanc.(VIAC), the media company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Barclays, with a 36 dollars share price target.