26 08 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 26, 2020 7:58 AM
0 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures remain flat after they closed mixed yesterday. While both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100  closed at record levels again, the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 60 points (-0.21%) to 28248. Market sentiment was boosted by progress in the U.S.-China phase-one trade deal.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report Durable Goods Orders for July (+4.5% on month expected).

European indices are rebounding after a pessimistic open. France's INSEE has posted Consumer Confidence Index for August at 94, as expected.

Asian indices all closed in the red. Official data showed that New Zealand recorded a trade surplus of 282 million New Zealand dollars (293 million New Zealand dollars surplus expected), where exports totaled 4.91 billion New Zealand dollars (as expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are still well directed. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 4.5 million barrels for week ended August 21. IHS Markit estimated that global oil demand would be between 92M - 95M b/d through the 1Q of 2021, the level below pre-Covid level. Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week.

Gold consolidates before Jerome Powell speech scheduled tomorrow while the US dollar steadies after falling yesterday following disappointing US consumer confidence index data.

Gold fell 8.35 dollars (-0.43%) to 1919.32 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.03pt to 93.048.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Salesforce.com (CRM), a developer of business software, disclosed second quarter adjusted EPS of 1.44 dollar, higher than anticipated, up from 0.66 dollar a year earlier, on revenue of 5.2 billion dollars, exceeding the consensus, up from 4.0 billion dollars a year ago.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Apple's (AAPL), the tech giant, price target was raised to 600 dollars from 515 dollars at Wedbush.

Tesla's (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, price target was raised to 2,500 dollars from 1,200 dollars at Jefferies.

Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.

HP (HPE), a supplier of information technology products and services, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.32 dollar, beating the consensus, down from 0.45 dollar a year ago on net revenue of 6.8 billion dollars, also exceeding forecasts, down from 7.2 billion dollars in the prior year. 

Intuit (INTU), a developer and marketer of accounting software for small and medium sized businesses, unveiled fourth adjusted quarter EPS of 1.81 dollar, above estimates, vs an adjusted LPS of 0.09 dollar a year ago, on net revenue of 1.8 billion dollars, better than predicted, up from 994.0 million dollars a year earlier.

Nordstrom (JWN), the fashion retailer, released second quarter adjusted LPS of 1.62 dollar, missing estimates, vs an adjusted EPS of 0.91 dollar a year ago on net sales of 1.8 billion dollars, worse than expected, down from 3.8 billion dollars a year earlier.

Toll Brothers (TOL), the home construction company, gained ground in extending trading after releasing quarterly earnings that beat estimates.

Urban Outfitters (URBN), the clothing retailer, is expected to soar after posting better than expected quarterly earnings.

Autodesk (ADSK), a provider of computer-aided design software, lost some ground after hours as third quarter adjusted EPS forecast missed estimates.

Roku (ROKU), the video streaming platform, was rated "buy" in a new coverage at Citi.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks hold steady as oil prices lift inflation
Today 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 13, 2023
Today 12:51 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
Today 11:41 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will iPhone 15 and China impact Apple stock?
Today 10:03 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:30 AM
Lithium sector’s big test as bond yields threaten to break higher
Today 05:47 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_02
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 13, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:51 PM
    apple_04
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will iPhone 15 and China impact Apple stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 10:03 AM
      Instacart IPO
      Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 01:30 PM
        channel_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 12, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:36 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.