31 08 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 31, 2020 3:09 AM
2 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Friday, European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index lost 0.5%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.5%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.3% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.6%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
67% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
57% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 63% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
53% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 54% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 1.6pt to 25.16, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: Healthcare

Europe Best 3 sectors
banks, basic resources, insurance

Europe worst 3 sectors
food & beverage, health care, telecommunications


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 1bp to -0.41% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -26bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
UK : Late Summer Bank Holiday
GE 13:00: Aug Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: -0.5%
GE 13:00: Aug Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0%
GE 13:00: Aug Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: -0.5%
GE 13:00: Aug Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: -0.1%
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.58%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.57%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.61%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.1912 and GBP/USD was firm at 1.3352. USD/JPY rose to 105.45. This morning, official data showed that Japan's industrial production grew 8.0% on month in July (+5.0% expected), while retail sales slid 3.3% (-2.5% expected), AUD/USD was little changed at 0.7366. Earlier today, China's official Manufacturing PMI slipped 51.0 in August (51.1 expected) from 51.2 in July, while Non-manufacturing PMI rose to 55.2 (54.1 expected) from 54.2.

Spot gold climbed to $1,970 an ounce.


#GERMANY#
Deutsche Lufthansa, an airline group, is considering a further 20,000 jobs cut, according to newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
From a weekly point of view, the stock price remains stuck within a declining channel drawn since December 2017. Below the upper boundary of the channel at 13.7E, look for the horizontal target at 7E and a new all-time low set at 4.8E in extension. Alternatively, a break above 13.7E would trigger a reversal up trend towards 17.9E and 23.6E in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


#FRANCE#
Veolia, a resource management company, announced that it has made an offer to acquire the 29.9% stake in Suez hold by Engie for 15.50 euros per share in cash, representing about 2.9 billion euros and a 50% premium on the Suez share price on July 30. The company said: "If it is accepted by Engie, Veolia intends, following the acquisition of the 29.9% of Suez shares, to file a voluntary tender offer for the remaining Suez shares."

Natixis, a corporate and investment bank which holds a 50.01% stake in H2O Asset Management, the temporary suspension of eight of H2O Asset Management's funds has no financial impact on the bank. It said: "H2O Asset Management (H2O AM) has announced the temporary suspension of eight of its funds1 for an estimated period of four weeks with the aim of sidepocketing holdings of private securities and reestablishing liquidity for investors in the portion of the funds invested in liquid assets."

Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, is on the right track to develop coronavirus vaccine based on recent data, according to CEO Paul Hudson cited by Reuters.


#BENELUX#
Philips, a health technology company, said it has received notice from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) of the partial termination of the April 2020 contract to deliver 43,000 bundled EV300 ventilator configurations to HHS through December 2020. The company added: "The reduction in our ventilator deliveries to HHS will obviously impact Philips' financial performance, but we continue to expect to return to growth and improved profitability in the second half of the year, starting in the third quarter. For the full year 2020, we now expect to deliver modest comparable sales growth with an Adjusted EBITA margin of around the level of last year (previously aimed for an improvement)."


EX-DIVIDEND
Fresenius SE: E0.84
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

Gold analysis: Metal poised for oversold bounce
Today 11:18 AM
Oil, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:27 AM
EUR/USD claws its way up from its lows: European open – 05/10/2023
Today 04:37 AM
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 analysis: Can someone let the dead cat bounce out?
Today 01:48 AM
WTI crude oil plunges, USD, yields retrace: Asian Open – 05/10/2023
Yesterday 10:13 PM
Major sell-off in Oil, Nasdaq rallies as bond yields fall
Yesterday 04:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
By:
Matt Simpson
October 3, 2023 11:10 PM
    Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 3, 2023 05:21 AM
      Energy
      Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 3, 2023 12:05 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 28, 2023 06:45 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.