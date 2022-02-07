A big week for the ASX200 is underway

The volatility episode of January extended last week, on mixed earnings reports and as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England completed a trifecta of G3 central banks to make a hawkish shift.

February 6, 2022 8:57 PM
Australian flag

Locally the Australian stock market, the ASX200, closed 1.89% higher last week at 7120, benefitting from a positive lead from Wall Street and after the RBA maintained its dovish forward guidance. All sectors closed in positive territory with the Energy and Utilities sector leading gains, both up over 4%.

This week the Australian 1H2022 earnings season picks up a gear with reports due from companies including the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Computershare (CPU), AGL Energy (AGL), and ASX Limited (ASX).

As noted in our preview of earnings season here, the Delta and Omicron outbreaks bring earnings risk for companies with a domestic focus and may see the volatility episode of January extend further into February.

Data-wise, the main highlights will be Business and Consumer sentiment surveys. In December, the NAB Business Confidence index fell to -12, its lowest level since July 2020, reflecting the arrival of Omicron.

A modest bounce is expected when Business Confidence data is released tomorrow, although the continued impact of Omicron should see the number remain at depressed levels. Omicron and the talk of higher interest rates will test the resilience of consumers when Westpac Consumer Confidence data is released on Wednesday. 

ASX200 Daily Chart 

While the ASX200 remains below resistance at 7200, the recovery from the 6758 low is viewed as a correction (Wave iv), and there remains the possibility of another leg lower, including a retest of the 6758 low(Wave v).

Aware that a daily close above 7200 would neutralize downside risks and indicate a more robust recovery is underway towards the 7632 high.

ASX200 Daily Chart 7th of Feb

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of February 7th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Today 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Today 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Today 07:17 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Today 05:13 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
Today 02:39 PM
FTSE analysis: UK CPI gives stocks much-needed boost
Today 12:37 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil extraction
ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
By:
David Scutt
December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Research
      The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.