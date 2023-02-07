Another 25bp hawkish hike from the RBA

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 6, 2023 11:21 PM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Summary of the RBA’s February 2023 statement:

  • The RBA hiked the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.35%
  • Underlying inflation was above expectations at 6.9%
  • Strong domestic demand is adding to the inflationary pressures
  • CPI is expected to decline this year due to global factors and slower growth in domestic demand
  • Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case
  • The labour market remains very tight
  • Wages growth is expected to continue picking up due to the tight labour market and higher inflation
  • The board will continue to pay close attention to labour costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms in the period ahead
  • Further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead

 

20230207hikes

 

The RBA hiked the overnight cash rate by 25bp to 3.35% - its highest level since September 2012 – and warned of further increases in the months ahead. The two key words here are ‘increases’ and ‘months’, as it implies more than one hike over the coming months. And with rates at 3.35% it means the market pricing and consensus among economists for a terminal rate of 3.6% is not correct.

 

Given that the employment situation remains robust (or tight, as they say), inflation is higher than they expected and ‘strong domestic demand is adding to inflationary pressures’, we have several green lights for a hike in March and perhaps in May. Perhaps we’re closer to the elusive pause they teased us with last year, but I see  no immediate threat of one in that statement.

 

And whilst the RBA expect CPI to decline as global factors and growth in domestic demands slows, what is going to happen if they do not slow quickly enough? Yep, more hikes. For now, a March hike seems like a done deal and I live in hope they hint at a pause, but I will not hang my hat on that given the data overall and strong levels of inflation.

 

 

The RBA’s quarterly SOMP is due to drop on Friday

The focus now shifts to Friday’s quarterly SOMP (Statement on Monetary Policy) which includes their revised forecasts.

 

The past three reports have seen growth forecasts decelerate and inflation upwardly revised. Given the new monthly annual CPI read rose to 8.1% y/y, and trimmed mean and median inflation beat expectations, there’s a decent chance we’ll see CPI revised higher once more – which in itself could signal another rate hike or two. Wage growth has also been revised higher over the past three reports and could be taken as another hawkish cue should it be revised higher for a fourth.

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:

20230207audusdFX

The Aussie bounce around 1% after the rate decision, but it is debatable as to whether it can retain its strength if Jerome Powell delivers a hawkish message overnight. The Fed’s rate remains above the RBA’s, with a higher expected terminal rate.

 

AUD/USD found support around the 50-day EMA and has since spiked higher, but bears may want to seek evidence of weakness around 0.6900 as it houses the monthly pivot point and broken trendline. Of course, should Powell fail to deliver the hawkish message, then it leaves AUD (and other FX majors) more wriggle room to unwind some of their post-NFP losses.

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD/USD FX Forex Central Bank Australia

Latest market news

Gold analysis: precious metals extend rally on Middle East jitters
Today 03:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
Today 02:12 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks falls as treasury yields remain elevated
Today 12:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
Today 12:24 PM
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD outlook in focus – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:33 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_01
Gold analysis: precious metals extend rally on Middle East jitters
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:55 PM
    stocks_03
    Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 02:12 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:24 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD outlook in focus – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.