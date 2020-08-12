Asos, the UK online fashion retailer, expects FY20 sales growth of 17% to 19%. Pretax profit is seen between 130 million to million pounds. Those figures were above current consensus, allowing the stock to jump this morning.
From a chartist point of view, the stock accelerates upward following the breakout of the 3590 resistance area. Above that level, a new up leg would be expected towards next Fibonacci targets set at 4950 and then 5450.
Source : TradingView, Gain Capital
