Asia Morning Dow up 2p jobs reduction smaller than expected

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 3, 2020 9:34 PM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks extended their winning streak to a fourth session. Investors were encouraged by better-than-expected private jobs data and signs of abating social unrest. 


The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 527 points (+2.1%) to 26269, the S&P 500 rose 42 points (+1.4%) to 3122, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 47 points (+0.5%) to 9704.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Banks (+5.21%), Automobiles & Components (+4.92%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+4.58%) sectors performed the best.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG +14.86%), Macerich Company (MAC +14.23%), Coty (COTY +13.37%, Boeing Co (BA +12.95%), Macy’s (M +12.93%) and United Airlines (UAL +12.50%) were top gainers. 

On the technical side, about 46.4% (44.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 95.8% (94.9% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) employment report showed a reduction of 2.760 million private jobs in May, much better than -9.000 million expected and -19,557 million in April.

Also, U.S. official data showed that Factory Orders decreased 13.0% on month in April (-13.4% expected) and Durable Goods Orders (final reading) dropped 17.7% (-17.2% expected).

Later today, Initial Jobless Claims (a decline to 1.843 million expected), Continuing Claims (a decline to 20.050 million expected), and Trade Balance (a deficit of 49.2 billion dollar expected for April) will be reported.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government said it will block Chinese airlines from flying into the country in response to China's decision to ban U.S. air carriers.    

European stocks saw another session of beefy gains, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index surging 2.5%. Germany's DAX jumped 3.9%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 2.6% and France's CAC gained 3.4%.

Safe-haven assets declined in prices amid growing market optimism. U.S. Treasury prices sank further as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 0.761% from 0.679% Tuesday. Spot gold price fell $26.00 (-1.5%) to $1,698 posting a two-day decline.

Oil prices charged higher on reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend an output cut deal through July. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) added 1.3% $37.29 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index extended its decline on Wednesday, dropping 0.3% on day to 97.31.

EUR/USD rose 0.6% to 1.1232, posting a seven-day winning streak. The German coalition parties have agreed a fresh 130 billion euros stimulus package. Meanwhile, official data showed that the eurozone's jobless rates edged up to 7.3% in April (8.2% expected) from 7.1% in March, while German jobless rate climbed to 6.3% in May (6.2% expected) from 5.8% in April. On the other hand, the European Central Bank is expected to keep its key interest rates unchanged later today.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 31, 2023 02:20 AM
    Research
    GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 24, 2023 01:02 AM
      Energy
      Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 01:20 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.