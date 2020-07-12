



On Friday, U.S. stocks showed resilience closing higher. Therose 369 points (+1.44%) to 26075, thegained 33 points (+1.05%) to 3185, and theadded 81 points (+0.76%) to 10836, another record close.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewBanks (+5.49%), Automobiles & Components (+3.39%) and Energy (+3.25%) sectors performed the best.(CCL +10.84%), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL +9.87%), United Airlines (UAL +8.29%), Marathon Petroleum (MPC +8.55%) and Netflix (NFLX +8.07%) were top gainers.On the technical side, about 39.5% (42.5% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 39.2% (47.9% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that thefell 0.2% on month in June (+0.4% expected).European stocks rebounded. Therose 0.88%. Germany's DAX 30 jumped 1.15%, France's CAC 40 gained 1.01%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.76%.The benchmarksettled at 0.633%, up from 0.605% Thursday.price was down for a second session as it declined $4.00 (-0.3%) to $1,798 an ounce.Oil prices climbed after the Baker Hughes U.S. oil-rig number fell to an 11-year-low of 181.(August) increased 2.3% to $40.55 a barrel.On the forex front, thewas broadly flat on day at 96.66. Market sentiment was lifted by Gilead Sciences' positive trial results of remdesivir in the treatment of Covid-19.gained 0.2% to 1.1300.edged up 0.1% to 1.2622.dropped 0.3% to 106.90, the lowest level since June 23.