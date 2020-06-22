On Monday, U.S. stocks closed higher, asentered its reopening plan Phase 2 boosting investors' confidence of a continued economic recovery. Therebounded 153 points (+0.6%) to 26025, therose 20 points (+0.7%) to 3117, and thejumped 121 points (1.2%) to 10130, a fresh record close.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewSoftware & related Services (+2.17%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+1.92%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+1.88%) sectors performed the best.(AMZN +1.45% to $2,713.82) and(AAPL +2.62% to $358.87) closed at record highs. Cruise-ship stocks Royal Caribbean (RCL -6.17%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -6.2%) and Carnival (CCL -3.37%) sank further.On the technical side, about 42.1% (43.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 37.5% (52.0% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that Existing Homes Sales declined to an annualized rate of 3.91 million units in May (4.15 million units expected), the lowest level since 2010.Due later today are reports on Markit's U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index (June preliminary reading, a rise to 51.5 expected) and New Home Sales (to rise to an annualized rate of 640,000 units in May expected).European stocks closed in negative territory, with thefalling 0.8%. Both Germany's DAX and France's CAC lost 0.6%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.8%.U.S. government bond prices eased, as the benchmarkfirmed up to 0.704%.price advanced a further $11.00 dollar (+0.6%) to $1,755 an ounce,Oil prices remained buoyed, as U.S.(July) settled 1.8% higher at $40.46 a barrel, a 15-week high.On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index retreated 0.6% on day to 97.01, halting a four-day rally.rebounded 0.8% to 1.1270. Official data showed that the eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index improved to -14.7 in June (-15.0 expected) from -18.8 in May. Later today, research firm Markit will report the eurozone's June Manufacturing PMI (45.0 expected) and Services PMI (41.5 expected).jumped 1.1% to 1.2486, snapping a four-day losing streak. The Markit Manufacturing PMI (45.0 expected) and Services PMI (40.0 expected) will be released later in the day.was broadly flat at 106.91.surged 1.3% to 0.6923. The Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said it is "hard to argue that the Australian dollar is overvalued", even it could be pushed higher if other central banks ease their policies further.