



On Wednesday, U.S. stocks gave up earlier gains to closed at session lows. Theslid 344 points (-1.16%) to 29438, thedropped 41 points (-1.16%) to 3567, and thewas down 82 points (-0.69%) to 11894.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMarket sentiment was dampened by New York City's decision to close public school indefinitely in view of increasing coronavirus cases.Energy (-2.88%), Utilities (-1.94%) and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (-1.79%) sectors performed the worst., Phillips 66 (PSX -5.58%) and Valero Energy (VLO -5.36%) were top losers.Approximately 90% (in line with the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 85% (88% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks remained firm. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.44%,, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.31%.The benchmarkfrom 0.872% Tuesday.(-0.5%) to $1,870 an ounce.(+0.51%) to $41.64 a barrel.The U.S. dollar continued to lagged behind other major currencies. Theposting a five-session decline.The Japanese yen kept receiving bids, asextending its decline to a fifth session. Meanwhile, Japan's exports fell 0.2% on year in October (-4.5% expected) and imports shrank 13.3% (-8.8% expected).USD/CHF closed flat at 0.9113.to 1.3273. U.K. official data showed that consumer prices grew 0.7% on year in October (+0.5% expected).to 1.1853 ending a four-day rally.Commodity-related currencies were firm against the greenback. AUD/USD edged up to 0.7305, and USD/CAD declined 0.19% to 1.3080.