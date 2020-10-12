On Monday, U.S. stocks charged higher, led by technology shares. Thesurged 362 points (+3.09%) to 12088, therose 250 points (+0.88%) to 28837, and thegained 57 points (+1.64%) to 3534.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewTech giantsandclosed with beefy gains. On Tuesday, Amazon will start its "Prime Day" annual two-day sale event, and Apple is said to unveil a new 5G-enabled iPhone at a California event.Meanwhile, Technology Hardware & Equipment (+5.3%), Retailing (+2.88%) and Media (+2.87%) were the best-performing sectors.European stocks were mixed. Thegained 0.72%, Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.67% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.66%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.25%.price declined $7 (-0.37%) to $1,923 an ounce.(November) fell $1.03 (-2.54%) to $39.57 a barrel. Impacts from Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico and an oil-worker strike in Norway were fading away.The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar still lacked upward momentum for a rebound. Thewas little changed at 93.04.eased 0.15% to 1.1812, whileedged up 0.13% to 1.3064 extending its winning streak to a fourth session.sank 0.27% to 105.33. Official data showed that Japan's Producer Prices dropped 0.8% on year in September (-0.5% expected). Machine Tool Orders plunged 15.0% on year in September (-23.2% in August).fell 0.43% to 0.7208 halting a three-day rally. Later today, China will report September Exports (+10.0% on year expected).edged down 0.05% to 1.3114 posting a four-session decline.The Chinese yuan (offshore) weakened against the U.S. dollar afterannounced a rule change that made it cheaper to short the yuan.rebounded 0.87% to 6.7446.