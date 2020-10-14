



On Wednesday, U.S. stocks sank further. Thefell 165 points (-0.58%) to 28514, thedropped 23 points (-0.66%) to 3488, and thewas down 97 points (-0.81%) to 11985.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewPessimistic sentiment grew afterindicated that a deal for further fiscal stimulus is unlikely before the November election.Banks (-2.37%), Retailing (-1.76%) and Telecommunication Services (-1.65%) sectors lost the most.Approximately 73% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 83% were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks were mixed. Theedged down 0.09%, France's CAC 40 eased 0.12%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.58%, while Germany's DAX 30 edged up 0.07%. France's government declared a public health state of emergency concerning COVID-19.U.S. Treasury prices was little changed, as the benchmarkdipped to 0.721%.rose $9.65 (+0.51%) to $1,901 an ounce.Oil prices were up for a second day after the American Petroleum Institute reported a sharp decline of 5.42 million barrels in the U.S. crude stockpiles.(November) jumped $0.83 (+2.06%) to $41.03 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar softened after a strong rebound on Tuesday. Thedeclined 0.14% to 93.40.hit a nine-day low of $1.1720 before closing flat at 1.1745.regained the key 1.3000 level as it rebounded 0.58% to 1.3012. Brexit negotiations are widely expected to continue past the deadline (October 15) set by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.sank 0.29% to 105.16. Official data showed that Japan's industrial production grew 1.0% on month in August (vs. +8.7% in July).added 2 pips to 0.7162. In Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index increased 11.9% on month in October (vs. +18.0% in September).was up for a second day as it edged up to 1.3142.