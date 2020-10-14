On Wednesday, U.S. stocks sank further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165 points (-0.58%) to 28514, the S&P 500 dropped 23 points (-0.66%) to 3488, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 97 points (-0.81%) to 11985.
Nasdaq 100 Index (Daily Chart): Consolidation on Upside
Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Pessimistic sentiment grew after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated that a deal for further fiscal stimulus is unlikely before the November election.
Banks (-2.37%), Retailing (-1.76%) and Telecommunication Services (-1.65%) sectors lost the most. Wells Fargo (WFC -6.02%) and Bank of America (BAC -5.33%) were top losers.
Approximately 73% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 83% were trading above their 20-day moving average.
European stocks were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged down 0.09%, France's CAC 40 eased 0.12%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.58%, while Germany's DAX 30 edged up 0.07%. France's government declared a public health state of emergency concerning COVID-19.
U.S. Treasury prices was little changed, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 0.721%.
Spot Gold rose $9.65 (+0.51%) to $1,901 an ounce.
Oil prices were up for a second day after the American Petroleum Institute reported a sharp decline of 5.42 million barrels in the U.S. crude stockpiles. U.S. WTI crude futures (November) jumped $0.83 (+2.06%) to $41.03 a barrel.
On the forex front, the U.S. dollar softened after a strong rebound on Tuesday. The ICE Dollar Index declined 0.14% to 93.40.
EUR/USD hit a nine-day low of $1.1720 before closing flat at 1.1745.
GBP/USD regained the key 1.3000 level as it rebounded 0.58% to 1.3012. Brexit negotiations are widely expected to continue past the deadline (October 15) set by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
USD/JPY sank 0.29% to 105.16. Official data showed that Japan's industrial production grew 1.0% on month in August (vs. +8.7% in July).
AUD/USD added 2 pips to 0.7162. In Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index increased 11.9% on month in October (vs. +18.0% in September).
USD/CAD was up for a second day as it edged up to 1.3142.
Nasdaq 100 Index (Daily Chart): Consolidation on Upside
Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Pessimistic sentiment grew after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated that a deal for further fiscal stimulus is unlikely before the November election.
Banks (-2.37%), Retailing (-1.76%) and Telecommunication Services (-1.65%) sectors lost the most. Wells Fargo (WFC -6.02%) and Bank of America (BAC -5.33%) were top losers.
Approximately 73% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 83% were trading above their 20-day moving average.
European stocks were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged down 0.09%, France's CAC 40 eased 0.12%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.58%, while Germany's DAX 30 edged up 0.07%. France's government declared a public health state of emergency concerning COVID-19.
U.S. Treasury prices was little changed, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 0.721%.
Spot Gold rose $9.65 (+0.51%) to $1,901 an ounce.
Oil prices were up for a second day after the American Petroleum Institute reported a sharp decline of 5.42 million barrels in the U.S. crude stockpiles. U.S. WTI crude futures (November) jumped $0.83 (+2.06%) to $41.03 a barrel.
On the forex front, the U.S. dollar softened after a strong rebound on Tuesday. The ICE Dollar Index declined 0.14% to 93.40.
EUR/USD hit a nine-day low of $1.1720 before closing flat at 1.1745.
GBP/USD regained the key 1.3000 level as it rebounded 0.58% to 1.3012. Brexit negotiations are widely expected to continue past the deadline (October 15) set by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
USD/JPY sank 0.29% to 105.16. Official data showed that Japan's industrial production grew 1.0% on month in August (vs. +8.7% in July).
AUD/USD added 2 pips to 0.7162. In Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index increased 11.9% on month in October (vs. +18.0% in September).
USD/CAD was up for a second day as it edged up to 1.3142.
Latest market news
Yesterday 10:13 PM
Yesterday 04:41 PM
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Yesterday 02:23 PM
Yesterday 01:14 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
October 3, 2023 11:10 PM
October 3, 2023 05:21 AM
October 3, 2023 12:05 AM
September 28, 2023 06:45 AM