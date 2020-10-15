On Thursday, U.S. stocks slipped for a third session. Theeased 19 points (-0.07%) to 28494, thedeclined 5 points (-0.15%) to 3483, and thelost 86 points (-0.72%) to 11898.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewU.S. official data showed thatunexpectedly jumped to 898,000 (825,000 expected), at the same time the government and Congress still failed to agree on a economic stimulus deal.Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (-1.69%), Media (-0.71%) and Software & Services (-0.65%) sectors lost the most. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -20.70%), Boston Scientific (BSX -4.03%) and United Airlines (UAL -3.82%) were top losers.declined after Republican Senator Josh Hawley asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism after the social media platform allegedly censor a New York Post story on Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.New York manufacturing index posted a weaker reading of 10.5 (14.0 expected).European stocks remained under pressure. Theslumped 2.08%, Germany's DAX 30 shed 2.49%, France's CAC 40 sank 2.11%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.73%.U.S. Treasury prices softened, as the benchmarkclimbed to 0.734% from 0.721% Wednesday.gained $6.02 (+0.32%) to $1,907 an ounce.(November) edged down $0.06 (-0.15%) to $40.98 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration Crude reported that crude stockpiles fell by 3.8 million barrels last week, more than a reduction of 2.8 million barrels expected.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar was firm against other major currencies.rose 0.40% to 93.78.dropped 0.77% to 1.2912.made no progress as European Union negotiators called on the U.K. side to make further concessions.fell 0.32% to 1.1707. Meanwhile, thein Europe worsened. France is imposing ato curb the rise of infection cases, and the U.K. is implementing asystem.rebounded 0.26% 105.44.sank 0.96% to 0.7093. Official data showed thatin September (40,000 expected) while theticked up to 6.9% (7.0% expected).added 0.58% to 1.3218.