On Wednesday, U.S. stocks encountered another sell-off within the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 943 points (-3.43%) to 26520, the S&P 500 slumped 119 points (-3.53%) to 3271, and the Nasdaq 100 plunged 456 points (-3.93%) to 11142.
Nasdaq 100 (Daily Chart) : Turning Down
Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Investors were deeply worried that the surge in coronavirus cases worldwide, particularly in Europe and the U.S., would lead to further lockdown measures.
Transportation (-4.86%), Software & Services (-4.47%) and Media (-4.45%) sectors performed the worst. CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW -11.45%), Carnival Corp (CCL -10.61%), Unum Group (UNM -9.21%) and United Parcel Service (UPS -8.82%) were top losers. Microsoft (MSFT -4.96%) and Boeing Co (BA -4.57%) also fell.
General Electric (GE +4.51%) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP +6.2%) gained after reporting better-than-expected results.
Approximately 65% (70% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 30% (42% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.
The VIX Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped a further 6.93 points (+20.78%) to 40.28.
Later today, Apple (AAPL -4.63%), Amazon.com (AMZN -3.76%), Alphabet (GOOGL -5.51%) and Facebook (FB -5.51%) will report quarterly earnings.
European stocks ended deep in the red. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slumped 2.95%, Germany's DAX 30 plunged 4.17%, France's CAC 40 tumbled 3.37%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 sank 2.55%.
U.S. Treasury prices were little changed, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked up to 0.780%.
Spot gold dropped $31.23 (-1.64%) to $1,876 an ounce.
U.S. WTI crude futures (December) fell $2.23 (-5.64%) to $37.34 a barrel.
On the forex front, the U.S. dollar strengthened further against other major currencies as investors sought safe-haven assets amid a sell-off in the stock market. The ICE Dollar Index jumped 0.53% to 93.43, back above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.
EUR/USD dropped 0.42% to 1.1746 extending its decline to a fourth session. Governments of Germany and France are imposing new lockdowns to curb rising virus cases.
GBP/USD lost the key 1.3000 level as it slipped 0.46% to 1.2983.
USD/JPY edged down 0.09% to 104.32, while AUD/USD plunged 1.19% to 0.7044,
USD/CAD surged 1.05% to 1.3323. As expected, Canada's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, saying that such a low rate would stay until 2023.
Meanwhile, the Turkish lira sank to a record low of 8.3287 against the dollar.
Nasdaq 100 (Daily Chart) : Turning Down
Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Investors were deeply worried that the surge in coronavirus cases worldwide, particularly in Europe and the U.S., would lead to further lockdown measures.
Transportation (-4.86%), Software & Services (-4.47%) and Media (-4.45%) sectors performed the worst. CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW -11.45%), Carnival Corp (CCL -10.61%), Unum Group (UNM -9.21%) and United Parcel Service (UPS -8.82%) were top losers. Microsoft (MSFT -4.96%) and Boeing Co (BA -4.57%) also fell.
General Electric (GE +4.51%) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP +6.2%) gained after reporting better-than-expected results.
Approximately 65% (70% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 30% (42% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.
The VIX Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped a further 6.93 points (+20.78%) to 40.28.
Later today, Apple (AAPL -4.63%), Amazon.com (AMZN -3.76%), Alphabet (GOOGL -5.51%) and Facebook (FB -5.51%) will report quarterly earnings.
European stocks ended deep in the red. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slumped 2.95%, Germany's DAX 30 plunged 4.17%, France's CAC 40 tumbled 3.37%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 sank 2.55%.
U.S. Treasury prices were little changed, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked up to 0.780%.
Spot gold dropped $31.23 (-1.64%) to $1,876 an ounce.
U.S. WTI crude futures (December) fell $2.23 (-5.64%) to $37.34 a barrel.
On the forex front, the U.S. dollar strengthened further against other major currencies as investors sought safe-haven assets amid a sell-off in the stock market. The ICE Dollar Index jumped 0.53% to 93.43, back above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.
EUR/USD dropped 0.42% to 1.1746 extending its decline to a fourth session. Governments of Germany and France are imposing new lockdowns to curb rising virus cases.
GBP/USD lost the key 1.3000 level as it slipped 0.46% to 1.2983.
USD/JPY edged down 0.09% to 104.32, while AUD/USD plunged 1.19% to 0.7044,
USD/CAD surged 1.05% to 1.3323. As expected, Canada's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, saying that such a low rate would stay until 2023.
Meanwhile, the Turkish lira sank to a record low of 8.3287 against the dollar.
Latest market news
Yesterday 08:15 PM
Yesterday 05:26 PM
Yesterday 03:55 PM
Yesterday 02:12 PM
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Yesterday 12:24 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
October 19, 2023 12:15 AM
October 16, 2023 03:02 AM
October 16, 2023 02:02 AM
October 9, 2023 01:26 AM