On Friday, U.S. stocks advanced further. Therose 358 points (+1.34%) to 27174, thegained 51 points (+1.60%) to 3298, and thewas up 254 points (+2.34%) to 11151.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors are watching closely a potential COVID-19being discussed by the government and Democrat lawmakers.Technology Hardware & Equipment (+3.31%), Health Care Equipment & Services (+2.33%) and Commercial & Professional Services (+2.12%) sectors performed the best.such as Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH +13.23%), Carnival (CCL +9.28%) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL +7.49%) were top gainers.also closed higher.Shares of technology giants -- also post gains.Approximately 55% (54% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 9% (8% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that(preliminary reading) rose 0.4% on month in August (+1.5% expected).European stocks closed mixed. Theedged down 0.10%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 1.08%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.69%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.34%.U.S. Treasury prices were steady, as theedged lower to 0.658%.fell $6.00 to $1,861 an ounce.U.S.(November) ticked lower to $40.25 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies as thestayed at a two-month high of 94.58.dropped 0.35% to 1.1632. Concerns were caused by resurging virus cases in Europe. Spain's government has urged Madrid to lock down the entire city. Italy reported the most daily cases since May 1.was stable at 1.2747. Meanwhile, the U.K. government has added London to its watch list of potential pandemic hot spots.added 0.16% to 105.58.Commodity-linked currencies were broadly lower.dropped 0.16% to 0.7035 extending its losing streak to a sixth session.climbed 0.20% to 1.3388.