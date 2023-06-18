AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open 19th June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 18, 2023 6:40 PM
100 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20230619moversFX

Market summary

  • The USD index fell for a third week, which was its worst week since early January, helping EUR/GBP and GBP/USD post their strongest weekly gains since November, and AUD/USD and NZD/USD rally for a third week
  • Although momentum was lost on Friday with spinning top Doji’s forming on Friday for several FX majors
  • The BOJ held their monetary policy unchanged on Friday, helping to send USD/JPY to a 6-week high and close just shy of 142
  • It’s a US public holiday on Monday and a quiet economic calendar in Asia and Europe today, so we may find volatility to be on the lower side
  • Australia’s 10-3 year yield curve inverted last week for the first time since 2008, which suggests bond markets are now pricing in a recession
  • The Michigan consumer sentiment index showed a lift in morale, whilst 1 year CPI expectation fell to a 15-month low of 3.3% and the 5-year pulled back to 5%
  • USD/CAD fell to its lowest level since September, Oil rose for a third day and higher for 3rd day and is potentially eyeing a break above 72.0.
  • Gold has mostly ranged between 1935 – 1970 this month so far, with a false break below 1930 on Thursday seeing strong buying volumes send gold back to the top of the range
  • View a snapshot of market positioning from CME’s weekly COT report (commitment of traders) using percent rank to scale poisoning of the past 3 year, 1 year and 3-month timeframe

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • View upcoming events and themes for the week: The Week Ahead
  • 08:30 – New Zealand PSI (performance of services)

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

20230619asxglanceFX2

20230619asx200

  • The ASX 200 rallied for a fifth day
  • Strongest day’s rally in 9 weeks
  • Wall Street delivered a strong lead which could help support the ASX today
  • However, trend resistance, upper Bollinger band and 7300 handle are nearby as potential resistance levels

 

 

AUD/USD 1-hour:

20230619audusdFX2

 

Given the lack of economic news scheduled, we may find that prices remain within Friday’s Doji range without a fresh catalyst to drive sentiment. However, the 1-hour trend remains bullish so we prefer to seek bullish setups at or around support levels.

 

Prices have gapped up at the open and are holding above the daily pivot point, so perhaps we’ll see another creak at Friday’s highs. Should the gap be filled and continue lower, we’d seek bullish setups around the daily S1 / Friday’s low for mean reversion towards the daily pivot point. Next support resides around the daily S2 pivot / 0.6835 high.

 

If the gap holds, the next area for bulls to consider is the daily R1, just beneath Friday’s high. A break above which brings the daily R2 into focus, near the February VPOC (volume point of control).

 

 

Asia Data Calendar (AEDT):

20230619calendarAEDT

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices Trade Ideas Asian Open

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Federal Reserve eagle
AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
September 20, 2023 09:42 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report has few implications for RBA despite jobs surge
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 14, 2023 02:26 AM
      aus_07
      AUD/USD holds 64c, bonds retrace post CPI, jobs up next: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 13, 2023 10:05 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        AUD/USD: Price action suggests bearish sentiment nearing exhaustion point
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 11, 2023 02:44 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.