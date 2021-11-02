Asian Open: Busy Calendar Kicks off with NZ Employment Report

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 2, 2021 5:31 PM
7 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wall Street hit fresh new highs on stronger earnings yesterday

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 71 points (0.97%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,395.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 10 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,530.90
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -55 points (-0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,044.67
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -14 points (-0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,532.46

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -13.81 points (-0.19%) to close at 7,274.81
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index rose 15.75 points (0.37%) to close at 4,296.22
  • Germany's DAX index rose 148.16 points (0.94%) to close at 15,954.45
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 33.74 points (0.49%) to close at 6,927.03

 

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 138.79 points (0.39%) to close at 36,052.63
  • The S&P 500 index rose 16.98 points (0.37%) to close at 4,630.65
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 67.216 points (0.42%) to close at 15,972.49

 

 

Indices:

Joe Biden has said he has given a lot of thought to his Federal Reserve nominations, and that he will announce them fairly quickly. Jerome Powell’s four-year term ends in February 2022.

Another record close for US indices as earnings supported sentiment over rising inflation concerns. All major US indices closed around 0.4% higher. The Russell 2000 saw a minor intraday record high before closing on its March previously set all-time high.

The ASX 200 looks set to take another dip lower after forming a bearish outside (and bearish engulfing) day yesterday. The 50-day sMA is capping as resistance and yesterday’s high could also be a lower high after its prior rally faltered below 7500 and broke trend support.

The ASX 200 may look appealing to bearish swing traders after yesterday's close

Intraday resistance sits around 7342 (yesterday’s most actively traded price) and 7370 (50-day eMA), making them levels for bearish swing traders to consider. Our bias remains bearish beneath yesterday’s high / 7400, with the 7256 low making a viable initial target.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

The STI and Nikkei have outperformed the ASX 200 in the past 3 months

ASX 200: 7324.3 (-0.63%), 02 November 2021

  • Real Estate (1.25%) was the strongest sector and Materials (-2.1%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 61 (30.50%) stocks advanced, 129 (64.50%) stocks declined
  • 66.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 51.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 51.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 5.57%-Goodman Group(GMG.AX)
  • + 3.28%-Charter Hall Group(CHC.AX)
  • + 3.21%-APA Group(APA.AX)

 

Underperformers:

  • ·-9.54%-Whitehaven Coal Ltd(WHC.AX)
  • ·-8.42%-IGO Ltd(IGO.AX)
  • ·-7.22%-Champion Iron Ltd(CIA.AX)

 

 

Forex:

NZD was also broadly lower as traders likely booked profits ahead of today’s events. Expectations of further hikes form the hawkish bank is not a new theme, but bond yields were lower for AU and NZ at the short-end of the curve following yesterday’s dovish RBA meeting.

New Zealand’s quarterly employment report is scheduled for 08:45 AEST. August’s report triggered fresh expectations for RBNZ to hike as job growth expanded at its fastest quarter in five and unemployment fell to 4%, its lowest quarter in six. Expectations are for unemployment to fall slightly further to 3.9% and employment rise at a slower rate of 0.4% q/q (1% previously). Shortly after, RBNZ governor Graeme Orr will also speak following the release of NZ’s financial stability report.

 

 

Commodities:

Oil prices were sent lower late in the US session as crude stock rose more than expected. WTI fell to 83.18, down form a high of 84.41. Next up for oil traders is the OPEC+ meeting tomorrow, which is gaining interest as members continue to ignore Biden’s request to boost output by any meaningful amount as inflationary pressures continue to pinch the consumer.

Silver failed to break higher as we’d anticipated, instead bucking under the pressure of a firmer US dollar ahead of the FOMC meeting (decision announced in early hours of tomorrow). The trend remains structurally bullish on the daily chart yet momentum is pointing the wrong way, so its one to step aside from for now.

 

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

Today's calendar includes NZ employment, RBNZ speech, China PMI, ISM services PMI, FOMC meeting - and much more

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Trade Ideas RBNZ ASX Australia 200

Latest market news

Gold analysis: Has gold formed a low?
Today 03:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks muted ahead of Fed speakers
Today 01:09 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 10, 2023
Today 12:06 PM
S&P 500 and Dollar Index Analysis - Technical Tuesday
Today 11:09 AM
USDBRL should reflect FOMC minutes and inflation data from Brazil, the US, and China.
Today 09:48 AM
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
Today 09:31 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
S&P 500 and Dollar Index Analysis - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:09 AM
    Downtrend arrow
    EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls amid raised geopolitical risks
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      USD/JPY analysis: Haven flows and key data makes USD/JPY Currency Pair of the Week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:45 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 01:02 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.