Asian Open: Higher Factory Prices Weigh on Sentiment, China CPI Up Next

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 9, 2021 4:59 PM
7 views
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wall Street was lower due to rising factory gate prices

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 20 points (0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,454.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -10 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,275.46
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -89 points (-0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,724.13
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -20 points (-0.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,483.33

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -26.36 points (-0.36%) to close at 7,274.04
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index fell -7.9 points (-0.18%) to close at 4,344.63
  • Germany's DAX index fell -6.05 points (-0.04%) to close at 16,040.47
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -4.21 points (-0.06%) to close at 7,043.27

 

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -112.24 points (-0.31%) to close at 36,319.98
  • The S&P 500 index fell -16.45 points (-0.35%) to close at 4,685.25
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -116.092 points (-0.71%) to close at 16,219.94

 

 

Indices:

US producer prices rose in October, which places further emphasis on today’s inflation report and just how transitory it is. Factory prices rose 0.6% in October and rose a further 6.8% y/y, just as it did in September. Prices for energy goods and services provided the baulk of the rice rises as bottlenecks and labour shortages persist. Separately, business sentiment for small business slipped to a 7-moth low.

Wall Street and bourses across Europe were broadly lower, a trend which began in Asia but took hold overnight ahead of today’s highly anticipated inflation data.

The VIX (volatility index) rose 1.02 points to a 1-month high of 18.23, tech stocks were underperformers with the Nasdaq falling around -0.7% and the FANG index falling -1.7%. Biotech stocks fell around -1% whilst the S&P 500 and DJI fell -0.4%.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

The ASX 200 fell -0.24% following weak earnings from banks

ASX 200: 7434.2 (-0.24%), 09 November 2021

  • Information Technology (1.07%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-1.02%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 78 (39.00%) stocks advanced, 114 (57.00%) stocks declined
  • 65.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 56% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 28.5%-Chalice Mining Ltd(CHN.AX)
  • + 7.59%-Lynas Rare Earths Ltd(LYC.AX)
  • + 6.27%-Pointsbet Holdings Ltd(PBH.AX)

 

Underperformers:

  • -4.51%-Inghams Group Ltd(ING.AX)
  • -4.11%-CSR Ltd(CSR.AX)
  • -2.9%-AGL Energy Ltd(AGL.AX)

 

 

Forex:

Several currency pairs exceeded their average daily ranges during risk-off trade

China releases inflation data at 12:30 AEDT today, and it is likely to be the main event of the session. Core inflation is expected to rise to 1.4% y/y from 0.7%, which would be its first rise in five months. Producer prices are expected to rise to a record 12.4% from 10.7% and may be worth noting that the ‘actual’ has beaten record estimates for the past 3-months. Inevitably, producers are going to have to pass on costs to consumers at some point, but the question is by how much and when. And if prices rise in China, it will surely impact the rest of the world and once again bring scrutiny to Western central bank’s claims of ‘transitory’ inflation.

China will also release foreign direct investment, new loans and money supply data at an unspecified time today. However, US inflation data is arguably the main event, as evidenced by Wall Street trading lower on higher producer prices overnight.

Safe-haven currencies JPY and CHF were the strongest overnight as they sucked in safe-haven inflows whilst AUD and NZD were the weakest. USD/JPY fell below 113 for the first time in a month, USD/CHF touched a 5-day low

 

 

Commodities:

Gold appears poised to break higher should we get a strong inflation set from China and the US today, and the yellow metal is close to probing the July and September highs around 1834.

Gold prices are probing key resistance at the September high ahead of China and US inflation data

 

Since the spike down to 1680, gold has broken a bearish trendline and produced two higher lows on the daily chart. Bullish momentum has increased leading into key resistance around 1834 and RSI (14) has broken its prior cycle high ahead of price action, further highlighting the increase of momentum into resistance. A risk to the downside is if inflation data from China and US disappoints, in which case gold may well roll over from current levels. Otherwise, we favour a breakout and move towards 1870.

Oil prices rallied around 3% on expectations for higher demand as the US relaxed travel restrictions. The EIA (Energy Information Administration) also forecast lower gasoline prices which helped brent and WTI rise above $84.

 

 

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

Inflation data from China and US are key events today

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices China PPI CPI Inflation

Latest market news

DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:31 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

germany_04
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:28 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:34 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 07:31 AM
        AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 11:18 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.