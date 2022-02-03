Asian Open: Tech stocks continued to slide, RBA’s SOMP up next

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 3, 2022 4:54 PM
7 views
Close-up of stock market board
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Thursday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -518.17 points (-1.45%) to close at 35,111.16
  • The S&P 500 index fell -111.94 points (-2.44%) to close at 4,477.44
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -638.627 points (-4.22%) to close at 14,501.11

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -78 points (-1.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,000.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -260 points (-0.96%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 26,981.31
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down 0 points (0%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 23,802.26
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -5 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,764.78

20220204moversFX

Wall Street continued to suffer overnight in the realisation that all is not well in in the tech world. Meta’s dire earnings outlook weighed heavily on the Nasdaq which saw the futures market fall over -4% by the day’s low. Prices recouped just under half the day’s losses heading into the close but.

EUR strongest major after hawkish ECB

The euro was the strongest major following ECB’s meeting. Whilst policy remained unchanged the press conference revealed how unanimously ‘concerned’ members were with rising inflation and Lagarde did not say this time that a hike in 2022 was ‘unlikely. Whilst this was not an outright hawkish meeting as such, it was a less dovish meeting which paves the way for the narrative to be shifted at future meetings. And that really quite hawkish for the ECB. 

To celebrate, EUR/USD rose over 1% during its most bullish day since December 2020 and closed above 1.14. The US dollar index fell for a fifth consecutive day to a 13-day low. EUR/AUD rose to an 8-week high.

USD/JPY appears on the cusp of breaking above 115

20220204usdjpyFX

Momentum has turned higher for USD/JPY since finding a low at 114.13 and now trade above the 50, 200-day eMA’s and weekly pivot point. Yesterday’s high closed just below the monthly pivot point and today we are seeking a break above 115 to assume trend continuation. Of course, keep in mind that today is NFP day so volatility may be thin and breakout initially fickle, but if the data doesn’t disappoint as much as expected we could have a decent breakout on our hands.

RBA’s monetary policy statement is scheduled for 11:30 AEDT

At their meeting earlier this week RBA’s Governor Philip owe hinted at an earlier rate hike, and the RBA vowed to do ’what is necessary’ to maintain low and stable inflation. Yet alongside comments that Lowe continues to see the inflation situation in Australia as different to New Zealand and the US, ush comments appear to be a hedge at best as opposed to that of a Governor with their finger on the hike button. Still, there are expectations that the RBA will upgrade their inflation forecasts today and to what degree they are raised should shed some light as to how close to that hike button (or not) Dr Lowe really is.

ASX 200 tech stocks expected to feel the heat

The ASX 200 printed a small bearish inside day yesterday but did manage to hold above 7043 support. As expected, technology stocks were the weakest performers (down -5.9%) and is likely to be the case today with Nasdaq futures falling -3.8% yesterday. The utilities sector (XUJ) probed its year-to-day high yesterday, a break above which will take the sector to a 15-month high. Of its constituents, APA Group shows potential to hit a new high for the year after rallying from its 200-day eMA for three days and closing at

20220204moversASXfx

ASX 200: 7078 (-0.14%), 03 February 2022

  • Utilities (1.63%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-5.88%) was the weakest
  • 3 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 27 (13.50%) stocks advanced, 166 (83.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +5.24% - Mercury NZ Ltd (MCY.AX)
  • +4.63% - Genesis Energy Ltd (GNE.AX)
  • +4.36% - Insignia Financial Ltd (IFL.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -14.7% - Novonix Ltd (NVX.AX)
  • -9.63% - Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX)
  • -8.96% - Imugene Ltd (IMU.AX)

 

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220204calendarAEDT

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Tech Stocks Indices ASX USD/JPY

Latest market news

EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
Today 05:05 AM
Nasdaq resilience built on hype and extrapolation of near-term trends
Today 04:59 AM
Nasdaq resilience built on hype and extrapolation of near-term trends
Today 04:29 AM
NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
Today 01:51 AM
Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
Today 12:04 AM
Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
Yesterday 11:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

germany_03
EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:05 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:51 AM
      Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:10 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI analysis: Crude oil in spotlight – Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:59 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.