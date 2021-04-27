Asian Open The yen deflates AU CPI and FOMC on Tap

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By:  
April 27, 2021 2:07 PM
6 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By:  

Chart shows overnight market action of FX, Commodities and Index products. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Futures: 
  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 17 points (0.24%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,050.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 10 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,001.89
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 92 points (0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,033.54

UK and Europe:
  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -18.15 points (-0.26%) to close at 6,944.97
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50  index fell -8.92 points (-0.22%) to close at 4,011.91
  • Germany's DAX  index fell -47.07 points (-0.31%) to close at 15,249.27
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -1.76 points (-0.03%) to close at 6,273.76

Tuesday US Close:
  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 3.36 points (0.01%) to close at 33,984.93
  • The S&P 500 index fell -0.9 points (-0.03%) to close at 4,186.72
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -65.882 points (-0.47%) to close at 13,960.28
 

Indices: Nasdaq Falls Back Below 14,000

Markets traded in tight ranges overnight, with no major stock market index reaching its ATR 10 (average true range). The Russell 2000 rose to a five-week high before giving back earlier gains, to close the session with a small indecision candle.

It was less impressive for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq 100 opening at the high of the day and producing bearish 2-bar reversal which closed back beneath 14,000. Tesla (TSLA) fell -4.5% on disappointing earnings, which were fuelled mostly by the sale of its Bitcoin earnings and not by selling cars. Microsoft (MSFT) was down -4% with its own earnings miss, whilst Alphabet (GOOGL) rose +5. IBM (IBM), Visa (V) and Boeing (BA) are scheduled to release their earnings reports overnight.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

Chart shows the performance of the S&P vs ASX/200 and 3 popular stocks over 3 months. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

The ASX 200 printed a large bearish pinbar last week, and prices have remained soft for the past three sessions. Whilst there was a mild recovery yesterday, they remain beneath  7036 resistance which could prove to ab a pivotal level this session.

ASX 200: 7033.8 (-0.17%), 27 April 2021

  • Materials (0.74%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-2.53%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 6 stocks hit a new 52-week high, 5 hit a new 52-week low
  • 72% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 59% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers

  • + 6.25%   -  Bingo Industries Ltd  (BIN.AX) 
  • + 4.58%   -  United Malt Group Ltd  (UMG.AX) 
  • + 4.17%   -  Tabcorp Holdings Ltd  (TAH.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -12.1%   -  Nickel Mines Ltd  (NIC.AX) 
  • -7.84%   -  Mesoblast Ltd  (MSB.AX) 
  • -6.31%   -  Zip Co Ltd  (Z1P.AX) 

 

Learn how to trade indices

Forex: The yen deflates

Chart shows daily % Candles (from NY close) relative to ATR (10). Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

The US dollar index (DXY) was effectively flat overnight, with a lack of economic data and a pending FOMC meeting to blame. Despite no expectations for the Fed to change policy, we could find trading ranges to remain limited ahead of the meeting as traders square up their positions. Unless, of course, we get a surprise print for Australia’s CPI report today.

  • The Japanese yen was the weakest currency yesterday after the BOJ (Bank of Japan) cut their inflation forecast. The yen was broadly lower against its major peers.
  • CAD/JPY rose to a three-day high in line with our bullish bias. The trend remains bullish above the 85.41 low, although we would look for 86.79 to hold as support upon any retracements.
  • CHF/JPY closed to its highest level since January 2016 after breaking out of a flag formation on the daily chart. If successful, the pattern projects a target around 120.00.

 

Chart analysis shows AUD to JPY with triangle target projection of around 87.62. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

AUD/JPY is in a longer-term uptrend and now appears it may want to break higher. We had previously favoured its potential to top out yet its failure to break below 83.04 and its 50-day eMA shows demand around 83.00. Furthermore, prices are coiling up within a potential symmetrical triangle which projects a target around 87.62. However, take note that if prices remain in the triangle and continue to coil then the projected target will need to be revised for if and when it eventually breaks higher.

 

Learn how to trade forex

Commodities: Palladium Hits New Highs

WTI rose to a five-day high, having found support above its 50-day eMA and 60.38 low. The bias remains bullish above this key support level. Brent remains supported above 64.64 support and appears to be the stronger of the two oil markets, given its retracement from tis high is shallower than WTI’s and prices remain elevated above the 50-day eMA.

Gold remains above its bullish trendline and 50-bar eMA on the four-hour chart, yet bullish momentum I currently lacking. Still, we suspect prices to remain support above the 1760/69 zone, even if the channel breaks to the downside. So long as prices remain above 1760 then the next target remains 1800.

Palladium futures hit a fresh record high, reaching a high of 2962.50 before settling at 2946.50. Whilst the trend clearly remains bullish, we may find resistance at around 3,000 being such a significant round number.

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

Economic calendar table shows key financial events across the world . Published in April 2021 by StoneX

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: Indices Forex Trade Ideas JPY ASX

Latest market news

Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open
Today 10:37 PM
Nasdaq slide continues, Oil sees profit taking
Today 05:39 PM
Mexican Peso Technical Analysis: Is the Tide Turning in USD/MXN?
Today 04:50 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US stocks wobble amid tech sell-off
Today 03:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple leads stocks lower, jobless claims fall
Today 01:40 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 7, 2023
Today 12:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
S&P 500 analysis: US stocks wobble amid tech sell-off
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:50 PM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    DAX outlook: European markets face risk of further falls
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:00 AM
      Circuit board
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks slip as strong ISM data boosts rate hike speculation
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:35 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Dollar, EUR/USD, DAX, Nasdaq analysis – Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 5, 2023 02:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.