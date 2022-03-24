ASX200 Afternoon Wrap 24th of March 2022

March 24, 2022 3:49 AM
3 views
Australian flag

 

Behind the rally, “a cat on a hot tin roof” type performance from crude oil, which springboarded 5% higher to $114.98/bbl, as a storm in the Black Sea damaged one of the world’s most significant oil pipelines ahead of today’s NATO meeting.

Further fuelling the oil rally, reports that Russian President Putin wants Europe to pay for Russian energy imports in Rubles, helping the beleaguered Russian Ruble to an ~9% rise against the U.S dollar.

Energy giants Origin (ORG) added 3.03% to $6.30 Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added 3.1% to $33.31. Santos (STO) added 2.06% to $7.93, while Beach Energy (BPT) added 0.94% to $1.62.

Stunning moves in metals overnight as copper added 1.5% to $10,425, aluminium added 5.1% to $3,685, zinc added 7% to $4,160 and nickel surged 15% to $32,380.

Rio Tinto (Rio) added 2.48% to $116.50. BHP Group (BHP) added 2.13% to $49.47. Coal miner New Hope Coal (NHC) added 3.34% to $3.40 and Mineral Resources (MIN) added 0.37% at $48.51.

A mixed day for Lithium names, taking a breather after an influx of hot money into the space. AVZ Minerals added another 8% to $1.11 following its inclusion in the ASX200 earlier in the week. Pilbara Minerals (PLS) added 0.16% to $3.11, while Liontown Resources (LTR) and Allkem (AKE) both lost ground.

Local IT stocks have also seen some hot money exiting the sector after a good run higher. Zip Co (Z1P) lost 5.17% to $1.56 eyeing its all-time $1.40 low. Sezzle (SZL) lost 5.05% to $1.41, Life360 (360) fell by 2.38% to $5.34, while Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) lost 2.40% to $183.62.

Hawkish central banks, tightening monetary policy from ultra-low levels, are sending yields and mortgage rates higher. An example of this three-year advertised fixed mortgage rates are now ~3.74%, after dipping below 2% during the pandemic, a significant rise for borrowers that may limit appetite for credit from banks.

ANZ fell by 0.57% to $27.72, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) fell by 0.24% to $107.19, while Macquarie (MCQ) fell by 1.4% to $197.22, as the board of ASX listed firm Uniti considers its bid.

 

A rebound in the price of gold overnight to $1945 on risk aversion flows helped ASX200 listed goldies rally in today’s session. Newcrest Mining (NCM) added 1.96% to $25.95. Northern Star Resources (NST) added 2.12% to $10.61, Evolution Mining (EVN) added 0.68% to $4.41.

The AUDUSD is trading at .7472 after trading above .7500c overnight for the first time in four months. The AUDUSD has been boosted by surging commodity prices and Australia’s Terms of Trade at record highs. If the Aussie can move above the .7555 high of October 2021, it opens the way for the rally in the AUDUSD to extend towards .7700c.

 

ASX200 daily chart 24th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 24th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 01:28 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
Today 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 25, 2023
Today 11:39 AM
DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Lagarde likely to opt for "higher for longer" narrative
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:31 AM
Is GBP/USD set for a sympathy bounce? European open – 25th July 2023
Today 04:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
By:
Matt Simpson
November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Australian flag
      The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2022 01:49 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.