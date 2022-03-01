ASX200 Afternoon Wrap

March 1, 2022 12:33 AM
6 views
Australian flag

Support has come from the beaten-up interest rate sensitive tech sector. Block (SQ2) (the new Afterpay) added another 12% to be trading at $175.18, building on its rally following a strong earnings report last week. Xero (XRO) is trading 6.65% higher at $99.96, reclaiming a nice chunk of its 30% losses from the start of the year, while Seek (SEK) is enjoying the relief of lower interest rates to be trading at $28.27 (6.22%).

Elsewhere travel stocks have made good gains, supported by comments over the weekend from Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, who predicted that the airline's lucrative domestic travel routes would recover to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of the year. Qantas (QAN) is trading at $5.18 (2.17%), overshadowed by gains in Webjet (WEB) trading at $5.50 (3.77%) and Flight Centre (FLT) trading at $18.12 (3.25%).

Yesterday's outperformers, the materials and energy sector, have succumbed to a round of profit-taking today, led lower by mining heavyweight Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) trading at $17.85 (-1.65%) and Origin Energy (ORG) trading at $5.49 (-3.68%).

In the day's critical economic event, the RBA, as widely expected, left their key lending rate on hold at 0.1%. There was little change to the accompanying statement, apart from noting the uncertainty created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The bank's comments on growth and employment remain upbeat; however, its forward guidance remains one of patience waiting for inflation and wages growth to satisfy its criteria that conditions for a rate rise are in place.

Next up is Australian Q4 GDP tomorrow at 11.30am Sydney time. The release of today's partial inputs were stronger than expected and suggest that the risks to this number are to the upside of market expectations of a 3.7% y/y gain.

ASX200 1st of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 1st, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks RBA

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Yesterday 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
By:
Matt Simpson
November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Australian flag
      The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2022 01:49 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.