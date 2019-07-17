ASX200 Bullish Outside Day Hints At A Swing Low Equity Technical Scan

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 17, 2019 9:28 PM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

ASX200: Bullish Outside Day Hints At A Swing Low | Equity Technical Scan

The index snapped a 3-day losing streak as bulls try to carve out a new low. Whilst the jury is still out for a rebound, we’ve filtered and ranked equities which have outperformed the sector for consideration.

The ASX200 remain in a clear uptrend, and a bullish engulfing candle as formed suggest a swing low could be in place. If bullish momentum returns, we could finally be headed for 6,800 or perhaps the all-time high.

However, prices have appeared hesitant to make a run for 6,800 and there’s been a subtle change of momentum in recent weeks, with recent upswings diminishing before failing to test 6,800.

Furthermore, we may be in for a lacklustre open judging from price action in the US session at the time of writing, unless sentiment can be given a much-needed boost. 


Ultimately, we remain bullish above the 6,606 low, but price action over the near-term remains key

  • A potential bullish wedge is forming as a continuation pattern, which projects and initial target at the 6,769.6 high. However, we could find resistance around the 6,769.60 – 6,600 zone a tough nut to crack initially
  • A clear break above 6,800 brings the all-time high into focus
  • However, also keep an eye on the potential for a topping pattern. If bullish momentum wanes and prints a lower high, prices could begin to carve out a head and shoulders top
  • A break below the 6,600 area after a lower high would suggest a deeper correction could be playing out


As for the technical scan, we filtered ASX200 equities which have outperformed the index over the past 60 days, using a variation of relative strength. Ranked in order form strongest to weakest, they can be used as an initial point in your analysis to identify potential candidates for breakouts or pullbacks.

Keep an eye on AU employment data at tomorrow 02:30am GMT (11:30 am AEST), as a miss here would see further calls for RBA to ease and likely support the equity markets.


Related tags: Australia 200 Indices Shares market Australia

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 19, 2023 10:40 PM
    Research
    USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2023 11:07 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 17, 2023 10:09 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 13, 2023 11:04 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.