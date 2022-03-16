ASX200 rebounds ahead of AU jobs data on Super Thursday

Rounding out a trifecta of critical economic events tomorrow morning, Australian labour force data for February is due for release at 11.30 am Sydney time.

March 15, 2022 10:29 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

 

The market is looking for headline employment to lift by 40k and the unemployment rate to drop to 4.1%. The participation rate is expected to increase to 66.3%, equal to the all-time high as the labour market continues to heal from Delta and Omicron disruptions.

The ASX200 is currently trading up 0.9% at 7162 and has outperformed its global peers over the past three weeks. Its outperformance resulted from surging commodity prices, which boosted the ASX200 Materials and Energy sectors.

However, signs that Russia and Ukraine appear to be moving towards a negotiated resolution, the catalyst for an initial round of profit-taking in the Materials and Energy sector last week.

This week, the selling intensified as the market moved past “peak commodity panic.” And as China locked down 40 million citizens to curb a surge in new coronavirus infections, sparking concerns that sluggish China economic growth would weigh on demand for commodities.

 

With the Energy and Materials sectors side-lined for now, if the ASX200 is to break above 7200, the influential Financial sector will need to do some heavy lifting aid by the IT sector. As the chart below shows, the ASX200 Financial Sector has today pushed above resistance at 6975, coming from its October high.

 

Should the break higher be confirmed after the events of Super Thursday tomorrow, it would indicate the ASX200 can also trade higher towards the 7356 high from February.

 

ASX200 Fin Sector 16th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 16th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks jobs jobs report

Latest market news

USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 11:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.