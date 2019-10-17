AUD Firmer On Lower Unemployment

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 17, 2019 12:38 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

AUD Firmer On Lower Unemployment | AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, EUR/AUD

It was a positive surprise for AUD today with unemployment falling to 5.3% versus 5.2% expected. Jobs added didn’t quite hit expectations of 15k, but it was a net positive to see the headline number propped up by an increase in full-time jobs and reduction of pat-time (unlike the prior month). Participation rate also softened, although from a record high, but the number RBA will mostly be happy with is to see unemployment drop to 5.2%.

RBA still have an easing bias but the 1-month OIS has seen a slight reduction for a cut in November, which now sits at 32% probability. The 3-month is pricing in a 77% probability. Still, AUD is the strongest major of the session and some pairs show potential to extend gains.


AUD/JPY: We can see on the four-hour chart that AUD/JPY has broken out of compression and looks set for a re-test of the 74.40/50 region. Support had been found around the monthly pivot and monthly R1 sits just off-of the September high. Given the rally from 71.74 has broken a correction line and now appears to be within a 5-wave move, bulls could look to buy dips on lower timeframes towards the resistance target. It’s debatable as to whether it will break above this level initially, given sentiment has been given a boost by Brexit (yet to be confirmed) and Trump’s ‘phase 1’ trade deal (also not yet confirmed). But for now, momentum clearly favours bullish setups for AUD crosses.


AUD/NZD: Since the prior analysis, a pullback within the bullish was seen with a bearish engulfing candle ahead of today’s breakout. Whilst this now reaffirms the low is in at 1.0666 (near the 50-day eMA), a higher low has been set to 1.0687 and AUD/NZD now appears set to head for a re-test and possible breakout towards 1.0910. However, take note of the rising resistance which could provide interim resistance, as it heads towards the 1.0900/10 target.



EUR/AUD: Since the prior analysis, another leg higher was seen into the region where a lower higher (LH) was pencilled in. It still appears that prices are coiling within a bearish wedge and its failed attempt to hold above the 61.5% Fibonacci retracement adds credence to this view. A bearish engulfing candle would be welcomed at the close and bears could perhaps consider a short to anticipate the high is in place. A more conservative approach is to wait for a break out of the wedge. If successful, the pattern projects a target around the base at 1.5906, although 1.6204 and 1.6078 could provide interim targets.  


Related analysis:
RBA Discussed Keeping Cuts For A Rainy Day | AUD/EUR, AUD/NZD



Related tags: Australia Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Market chart
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
    AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 2, 2023 11:16 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      AUD/USD folds as the RBA holds (but DXY hints at support)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 1, 2023 05:37 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.