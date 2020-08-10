AUD is still supported by China

This morning, official data showed that  grew 2.7% on year in July (vs +2.6% expected), while PPI dropped 2.4% (vs -2.5% expected). Australian economy remains closely linked to China. Tomorrow, July Australian NAB Business Confidence will be expected at -1.0.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, AUD/USD remains supported by an internal rising trend line and by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 0.7000. The nearest threshold would be set at 2019 top at 0.7300 and a second one would be set at December 2018 high at 0.7390 in extension.
Chart analysis tracking AUD to USD with a positive trend. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
