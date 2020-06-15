AUD under pressure following weak Chinese data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 15, 2020 1:51 AM
2 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Australia remains closely linked to Chinese economy and AUD is impacted by any news from China. But this morning, they were pessimistic. Indeed, official data showed that China's industrial production grew 4.4% on year in May, below the +5.0% expected while retail sales fell 2.8%, more than -2.3%.

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, AUD/USD is under pressure and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue) and by a declining trend line as the intraday RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 0.6870. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal support at 0.6755 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 0.6720 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: AUD Forex Forex

Latest market news

EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Today 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.