AUD/USD weakens in to US CPI, ASX 200 drifts into sell zone

As entertaining or cringeworthy as the Presidential debate may be, US inflation data is likely to be the bigger event. And that could weaken AUD/USD and the ASX 200 if it surprises to the upside.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 10, 2024 6:32 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It seems crude oil prices weren’t stretched at their lows yesterday as I’d suggested, given prices fell another -3.5% and closed beneath the 2024 open price to form an outside day. As noted in my article, futures traders piled into shorts and weak data from China suggests it could have further to fall over the coming weeks. But having already fallen -16% in two weeks and the YTD low of 64.45 in easy reach, bears may want to remain nimble on this notoriously volatile market.

Gold prices remain elevated yet stuck in a choppy range between the September low and all-time high. A soft US inflation report is likely required to help it retest its highs and continue its bullish trend.

It was mixed for currencies with the US dollar stuck in the middle of the rankings on Tuesday. The safety of the yen and Swiss franc appealed to traders ahead of US CPI data as they were the strongest FX majors, CAD, EUR and AUD were the weakest. EUR/USD fell to a three-week low and trades less than 20-pips above the 1.10 handle. USD/JPY reversed most of Monday’s losses and trades just 40-ips above the August low.

Economists continue to favour three 25bp Fed cuts this year, yet market pricing still sees 100bp according to Fed fund futures. FFF also assigns a 52% probability of a 50bp cut in November, although that could change if today’s inflation data comes in hot. US bond yields continued lower overnight.

 

20240911markets

 

The Presidential debate and US CPI are the main events today

Although it is debatable as to how much of a market-mover the Trump-Harris debate will actually be. It might require one of them to crash and burn to generate a flurry of headlines worthy enough of moving markets, but it seems more likely that both candidates will simply appeal to a well-established base and do little to sway the swing voters.

US inflation will be closely watched to see if they justify the 50bp November cut currently estimated by Fed fund futures with a 52% probability. The rate of inflation has been trending lower for some time and producer prices curled lower recently, but take note that inflationary pressures ticked higher in recent ISM and NFP reports. Could today’s inflation figures have an upside surprise and sow further doubt on a 50np cut? If so, it could see the US dollar extend its gains and weigh further on risk.

20240911usCPI

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – NZ manufacturing sales, visitors and migration
  • 09:00 – JP Tankan (Reuters)
  • 11:00 – AU inflation expectations (Melbourne Institute)
  • 11:00 –  US Presidential debate between Harris, Trump
  • 16:00 – UK construction output, industrial production, index of services, manufacturing production, trade balance
  • 18:00 – CN outstanding loan growth
  • 22:30 – US CPI, real earnings

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis:

There has been very little trading activity above 8070 on ASX futures, given each time it tried to break above resulted in a swift reversal lower. Prices are now creeping back towards that level and now meandering around 8000 heading into the US inflation report, whose presence could suppress volatility today. Yet with Wall Street indices creeping higher, perhaps there’s a little more bullish fumes in the tank today.

 

Note the momentum has turned higher on the 1-hour chart having completed an ABC correction, which could point to cautious gains in today’s ASX session. But given the history around these levels, the bias remains to fade into strength below 8100.

Keep in mind that volatility can pick up in the minutes ahead of US CPI (22:30 AEST), so risk needs to be managed accordingly or traders could step aside until after the event.

20240911asx200

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The reality is that US CPI will likely dictate which direction AUD/USD closes today. However, note that support for AUD/USD has been found around the monthly pivot point, the daily RSI (2) dipped into oversold and bearish volatility on that timeframe is waning. We might get a cheeky bounce higher today, but anything more would require a weak US inflation report. Therefore I have no real bias beyond a potential cheeky bounce, but have provided implied volatility bands from options markets to gauge the market’s estimate of incoming volatility.

20240911audusd

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Indices AUD/USD Forex

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
Today 09:33 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM
Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
Today 01:45 AM
Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
Yesterday 10:49 PM
AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
Yesterday 10:05 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:05 PM
    AUD/USD clings to key trendline heading into US inflation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 10, 2024 10:18 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 9, 2024 09:50 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 4, 2024 09:46 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.