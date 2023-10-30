AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hot retail sales, inflation bolster case for RBA rate hike

Australian retail sales surged in September, solidifying the view the RBA is likely to restart its interest rate hiking cycle when it meets on November 7.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 29, 2023 9:56 PM
aus_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australian retail sales rose 0.9% in September, tripling economist forecasts
  • Sales grew in every state and across every category bar one
  • Higher Australian interest rates are generally a positive for AUD/USD but a negative for ASX 200

Australian retail sales surged in September, solidifying the view the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to restart its interest rate hiking cycle when it meets on November 7. On top of an uncomfortably strong inflation report for the September quarter, both in headline and underlying terms, and continued strength in Australian property prices, the question is arguably becoming not whether the RBA will hike the cash rate again but how many times it will hike?

The answer to that question will be important to the AUD/USD and ASX 200 given the influence interest rates play in determining their performance.

The big retail sales beat

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said retail sales rose 0.9% in September, three times greater than the median economist forecast. It was the second largest nominal gain this year and came on top of an upwardly revised 0.3% increase in August.

Signaling broad strength, sales rose in every state and every category aside from cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services which was unchanged from a month earlier.

While rapid population growth and inflation are contributing to higher nominal sales, the biggest factor is remains strength in demand, helped by tight labour market conditions and a pickup in wages.

AUD/USD threatens to break downtrend

Two things stand out looking at the AUD/USD daily. The first is how important .6286 is on the downside, constantly repelling attempts to push the pair lower over the course of October. The second is the difficulty the pair has breaking through the 50-day moving average over the past month, failing on multiple occasions, keeping the AUD/USD downtrend running from August intact.

However, after the retail sales beat, the AUD/USD has traded through the downtrend, signaling a potential shift in directional risks. It’s too early to tell whether the break it will stick but with RSI diverging from price in recent months, and given the proximity to strong downside support, the likelihood appears to be strengthening.

For those considering longs, .6365 to .6400 is a key zone to watch, coinciding with resistance at .6365 and the 50-day MA just below the figure. To get excited about longer-term upside, AUD/USD likely need to break and hold above these levels. If that eventuates, .6522 would be the next upside target.

On the downside, .6286 has found buyers consistently during October, providing decent protection against another lurch lower. As stop below would offer protection for those considering long trades.

aud oct 30

From a fundamental perspective, given significant geopolitical risks and ongoing pessimism towards the outlook for China’s economy, those headwinds would probably need to dissipate to generate meaningful upside in AUD/USD.

Downside risks remain for ASX 200

While the prospect of tighter monetary policy from the RBA is a net-net positive for the Australian dollar, for the ASX 200 it’s the opposite story, making the high-yielding index comparatively less appealing while simultaneously attempting to limit demand.

The index looks terrible on the daily chart with price, RSI and MACD continuing to point to downside in the near-term. Should bids around 6750 evaporate, there’s not a lot of visible downside support on the charts until you get to 6560. A break there would open the door to a retest of major support at 6400, the double-bottom hit last year.

On the topside, minor resistance is evident around 6790 and 6830. To get excited about a meaningful turnaround for Australia’s benchmark share index, a break and hold above 6886 would likely be required.

asx 200 oct 30

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Equities FX

Latest market news

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
December 13, 2024 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
December 13, 2024 06:27 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
By:
Michael Boutros
December 13, 2024 06:27 PM
    channel_02
    AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 12, 2024 10:49 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 12, 2024 01:45 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 11, 2024 10:05 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.