AUD/USD bears return, USD/JPY in focus for BOJ: Asian Open

Commodity currencies hint towards a risk off tone, with NZD/USD leading the way lower and AUD/USD looking set to follow. USD/JPY is also in focus for today's BOJ meeting.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:21 PM
Forex trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Wall Street gapped higher at the open and pushed to new record highs, although their smaller-ranged days and dubious candles outside of upper Keltner bands suggest sighs of exhaustion around current levels.
  • The Nasdaq 100 closed beneath its open and nearly filled its opening gap, the S&P 500 closed the day flat with a potential island reversal day and the Dow Jones handed back most of its days, although did manage to close above its opening gap
  • Commodity FX were the weakest major currencies overnight to hint at a slight risk-off tone to begin the week, with NZD leading CAD and AUD lower
  • New Zealand’s services PMI contracted in December, falling -2.3 points to 48.8 and building a case for some RBNZ easing this year. As global PMIs tend to move in tandem, these early Asian reports can provide an indication of what to expect. And if European and US PMIs come in soft it could spark renewed bets of ECB and Fed easing. Australia’s PMI reports for manufacturing, services and composite are released by S&P global on Wednesday.
  • Cold weather in the US and ongoing disruptions from the Red sea and war in Gaza saw crude oil prices rise as much as 4.3% on Monday. The bias remains bullish whilst prices hold above $72 and for them to head towards $77, near the 100 and 200-day EMA’s

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

The BOJ (Bank of Japan) announce their interest rate decision and release their quarterly report today. In all likelihood, there will be no change. Yet with the BOJ’s appetite for surprises over the years then inaction is not guaranteed. And as they have a longstanding ultra-dovish policy, any change would surely have to be hawkish. If so, that could see a surge of yen strength and send USD/JPY lower.

  • 09:00 – Australian business confidence (NAB)
  • 14:00 – BOJ interest rate decision, quarterly report
  • 16:00 – Singapore inflation
  • 02:00 – Richmond Fed manufacturing and services

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 rallied for a second consecutive day on Monday for its best 2-day performance in a month
  • 140 stocks advanced (70%) and 43 declined (21.5%) while 17 remained unchanged (8.5%)
  • 10 of its 11 sectors rose, led by consumer discretionary and staple stocks
  • The ASX 200 is expected to open higher due to the positive lead from Wall Street and rise of SPI 200 futures overnight
  • Yet the reversals on Wall Street and lower levels of volatility should warn against runaway gains for the ASX today
  • Take note of the positive average returns either side of Australia day, which you can read more about in the article below

 

ASX 200 forecast: Forward testing the ASX 200 around Australia Day

ASX 200 forecast: Forward testing the ASX 200 around Australia Day

 

20240123asxglance

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

A bearish outside day formed on AUD/USD to suggest the anticipated countertrend bounce from 0.6522 is already complete. The fact that we have dubious price action at record highs on Wall Street and commodity FX were the weakest majors on Monday adds to the case for at least a minor leg lower for AUD/USD.

 

The 1-hour chart shows a bearish breakout from a corrective channel with momentum now realigned with the dominant bearish trend on this timeframe. However, volumes fell following the breakout and RSI (2) was oversold, to suggest a bounce from current levels could be due before its next leg lower.

 

Bears could seek to fade into retracements towards the daily pivot point / 0.6580 lows with a stop above the daily R1 / 0.6600 handle, and target lower daily pivot points or cycle lows.

 

20240123audusd

 

Market Outlook AUD/USD

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (1-hour chart):

I was partly right in yesterday’s European Open report; prices did rebound from the cycle lows, but it did not break lower to confirm a head and shoulders top. However, the market is trying to form a swing high, so perhaps we’ll see another leg lower heading into today’s BOJ announcement. But fore it to break the cycle lows, a hawkish twist is likely required.

A series of lower highs have formed on the 1-hour chart, and momentum is trying to turn lower which suggests another lower high has formed. Of so, bears could short below the daily pivot point and target the cycle lows near the daily R1. If prices advance to the daily R2, it could be another area to seek bearish reversal candles.

20240123usdjpy

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX USD JPY AUD USD

Latest market news

USD: Behind the U.S. Dollar, the Global Reserve Currency
Today 07:20 PM
Gold analysis: Metals down, oil up and US stocks hit fresh highs
Today 04:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast : SPX rises ahead of key data and earnings this week
Today 02:04 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
Today 12:30 PM
ASX 200 forecast: Forward testing the ASX 200 around Australia Day
Today 06:15 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY forecast: European open – Jan 2, 2024
Today 05:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Graph showing a slow uptrend
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
January 18, 2024 09:56 PM
    AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 17, 2024 10:26 PM
      Federal Reserve eagle
      AUD/USD probes trend support ahead of Waller speech: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 15, 2024 10:22 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 11, 2024 10:33 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.